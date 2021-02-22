When will foreign holidays be allowed?

Everything we know about when people might be able to go on holiday abroad again - and whether summer holidays can take place this year.

Today (22 February), Boris Johnson will deliver his roadmap out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister is set to give key dates for the planned re-opening of things like pubs, restaurants, schools and hairdressers.

He is also expected to discuss 'staycations', with reports suggesting that households may be able to take short trips within the UK in mid-May.

However, the subject of foreign holidays is still up in the air - and it is not clear when Brits may be able to take them again.

Here's what we know.

When will foreign holidays be allowed?

It is not yet known we will be able to go on an international holiday again, but a recent report suggested that the government are 'increasingly positive' about summer holidays taking place this year.

A Whitehall source told The Times: "It’s looking increasingly positive on summer holidays. Once the vaccination passport system is set up it should be straightforward. That won’t be easy, but we can see the way ahead."

International holidays may also depend on the rules and regulations of the country being visited - but there are some early plans for deals to be made between the UK and certain countries.

It is not yet known when Brits will be able to go on holiday again. Picture: PA

What countries will Brits be able to visit in the summer?

There is no confirmation that people in the UK will be able to go on holiday this summer, but it is certainly possible that some destinations will be allowed.

A number of countries are working on 'vaccine certificates', which may allow Brits to visit if they have had their coronavirus jab.

The Greek tourism minister, for example, has said his government is in "preliminary discussions" with the UK ministers over a possible travel agreement for vaccinated Britons.

Reports have suggested that Greece could be a possible holiday destination this summer. Picture: PA

According to the Telegraph, scientists have said that a lack of international standards for vaccine passports means that they cannot be introduced yet, but Professor Christopher Dye, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Oxford, said: "An effective vaccine passport system that would allow the return to pre-Covid-19 activities, including travel, without compromising personal or public health, must meet a set of demanding criteria – but it is feasible."

What is the current government guidance on foreign holidays?

We are currently in lockdown, and non-essential international travel is prohibited.

The government guidance states: "You cannot leave your home or the place where you are living for holidays or overnight stays unless you have a reasonable excuse for doing so. This means that holidays in the UK and abroad are not allowed.

"This includes staying in a second home, caravan or boat, if that is not your primary residence. This also includes staying with anyone who you don’t live with unless they’re in your support bubble."



