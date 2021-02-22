When will pubs and restaurants open in England?

Pubs and restaurants are set to reopen over summer. Picture: PA Images

Boris Johnson lockdown announcement: When will restaurants and pubs open again in 2021?

Boris Johnson is set to announce his roadmap to getting out of lockdown in England today.

Pubs, restaurants, and other hospitality venues have all been closed across the country since January 5 following a spike in coronavirus cases.

This has had a huge effect on the industry, with 20 per cent of licensed premises now said to be facing closures.

But as the government continues to roll out their vaccine programme, there is hope for the next few months.

So when will pubs and restaurants reopen again after lockdown? Here’s what we know…

Restaurants and pubs are currently closed in England. Picture: PA Images

When will pubs and restaurants open in England?

It has not yet been confirmed when pubs, restaurants, and other hospitality venues will be allowed to reopen their doors.

However, Boris Johnson’s leaked blueprint reportedly suggests venues will be allowed to serve takeaway drinks as early as mid April.

According to reports, pubs and restaurants could finally open their doors for customers to eat and drink from May.

This would be with a maximum of two households allowed to sit together indoors, with the rule of six applying outside.

But the restrictions will only be changed if four tests are met, which include:

The vaccine programme continuing to be rolled out successfully

Evidence that vaccines are reducing the number of people dying or hospitalised

Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations

The assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new variants of concern.

The tier system has been scrapped in England, which means all venues will be allowed to reopen at the same time.

Mr Johnson has previously said there will be a ‘gradual and phased’ approach to lifting restrictions, saying: "We will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

“We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan. I’ll be setting out a roadmap to bring us out of lockdown cautiously.”

He added: “Our priority has always been getting children back into school, which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical well-being.

"And we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.”

