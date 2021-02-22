When can driving lessons resume under new lockdown rules?

22 February 2021, 17:27 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 17:36

When can driving lessons start again? Find out the date that driving lessons can resume in England under Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap.

Boris Johnson has delivered his 'roadmap' out of lockdown for England.

Speaking in the House of Commons this evening, the Prime Minister gave the key dates that places like pubs, schools, hairdressers and nightclubs will be able to open their doors.

Lockdown will be eased in four phases, the first of which will begin on 3 March with the reopening of schools.

Here's what the new rules mean for driving lessons and tests.

Driving lessons will be allowed to take place from 12 April (stock image)
Driving lessons will be allowed to take place from 12 April (stock image). Picture: Getty

When will driving tests be allowed again?

Driving lessons and tests - including theories - have been banned across England during the third national lockdown.

However, they look set to be permitted again from 12 April, which is the second stage of lockdown-easing.

This is the same time that hairdressers, salons and pub beer gardens will be able to welcome customers again.

All lockdown-easing is subject to the state of coronavirus in the country, with Boris Johnson saying it will be driven by 'data not dates', saying that it will be depend on the following:

  1. The vaccine deployment continuing successfully
  2. There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths
  3. There isn't a surge in hospitalisation
  4. Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

Boris Johnson delivered his 'roadmap' out of lockdown today
Boris Johnson delivered his 'roadmap' out of lockdown today. Picture: PA

At the start of his speech, Mr Johnson said: "We cannot escape the fact that lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and sadly more deaths. This will happen wherever lockdown is lifted, because there will always be some vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccines.

"There is therefore no credible route to a zero Covid Britain or a zero Covid world

"This roadmap should be cautious, but also irreversible."

