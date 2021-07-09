Boris Johnson 'considering extra Bank Holiday’ next month if England win Euro 2020

9 July 2021, 07:11 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 07:14

Boris Johnson could approve a Bank Holiday next month
Boris Johnson could approve a Bank Holiday next month. Picture: Alamy

After thousands of fans signed a petition, Boris Johnson is said to be 'actively considering' an extra Bank Holiday.

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering giving Brits an extra day off in August if England wins the Euros.

England is set to go head-to-head with Italy on Sunday, in their first major championship final since the 1966 World Cup.

According to The Sun, the government is ‘drawing up proposals’ for a national day-off in August if they are victorious, so fans can celebrate without Covid restrictions.

Millions of Brits are said to have taken Monday off work
Millions of Brits are said to have taken Monday off work. Picture: Alamy

It is very unlikely this would be on the Monday after the game, but it's understood that the PM will 'consider the options' for marking the historic moment.

This comes after more than 300,000 people signed a petition calling for a bank holiday this Monday if we beat Italy in the finals.

When asked if he would consider creating a snap Bank Holiday this Monday after the game, Mr Johnson said: “I think that would be tempting fate - let's see.”

While we might not all get a day off after the final, some England fans are set to get some more time in bed to sleep off the celebrations.

In fact, many firms are said to have allowed their staff to lie in on Monday morning.

As reported by The Sun, HR experts and unions yesterday urged bosses to let staff take Monday off, while some schools are also starting later.

Asked if he would allow Brits to turn up late to work, the PM’s spokesman said: “We would want businesses who feel able to consider it if they can.”

A new August Bank Holiday could be approved
A new August Bank Holiday could be approved. Picture: Alamy

It’s thought around eight million workers have already booked the day off.

Alan Price, chief executive at Bright HR, said: “Companies should make the most of the morale boost for the country after lockdowns, and encourage staff to book annual leave for the day.”

A school in Berkshire has also reportedly told parents pupils will be allowed to arrive late so they can stay up and watch the match.

Headteacher Gemma Donnelly, of Braywick Court School in Bray, has said the kids can come in at 10.30am.

