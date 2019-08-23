Breaking News

Tragedy as boy dies at Center Parcs Longleat Forrest after ‘falling ill at sub-tropical indoor pool’

A boy has died while at Center Parcs. Picture: Center Parcs

A young boy had been playing with three other children in the pool at the Longleat retreat in Wiltshire.

Center Parcs has confirmed a young boy has tragically died after "falling ill" while in a sub-tropical indoor pool.

It’s thought the youngster had been playing with three other children on Saturday (August 17) before becoming unwell.

A witness staying there said staff tried to resuscitate him, but sadly he failed to respond and died at the scene at Longleat retreat in Wiltshire.

Talking to The Wiltshire Times, the bystander said: "It was reported to us that sadly a child had passed away; there had been some very intense resuscitation attempts by staff.

Center Parcs Venture Bay. Picture: Center Parcs

"I have been shocked and surprised that no acknowledgment or information was given by Center Parcs .

"With three children using the water park everyone was very upset and anxious about the pool area. Center Parcs did not even acknowledge the event anywhere."

Center Parcs has since said it’s "deeply saddened" by the accident.

In a statement by a spokesperson, the Nottingham-based company said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest passed away after becoming unwell whilst at Longleat Forest.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. We are continuing to offer our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance.

"In accordance with the family’s wishes for privacy at this difficult time, we will not be providing any further detail or comment."

