Photographer finds venomous human-hand sized spider guarding babies under his bed

15 October 2021, 12:38

Photographer finds venomous human-hand sized spider guarding babies under his bed
Photographer finds venomous human-hand sized spider guarding babies under his bed. Picture: Gil Wizen/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The photographer's picture of the incredible discovery bagged him the award for Urban Wildlife in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

A photographer's shocking picture of a Brazilian wandering spider hiding under his bed has made him one of the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Gil Wizen won the Urban Wildlife Award as part of the prestigious competition, which is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum.

The photographer snapped the picture of the deadly spider – which feeds on frogs and cockroaches – while he was visiting Ecuador.

After becoming suspicious about the amount of spiders in the room he was staying in, he looked under his bed to discover the Brazilian wandering spider guarding hundreds of baby spiders.

The photographer found this spider scene under his bed after becoming suspicious about the amount of spiders in his room
The photographer found this spider scene under his bed after becoming suspicious about the amount of spiders in his room. Picture: Gil Wizen/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Brazilian wandering spiders produce toxic venom which can be deadly to mammals, including humans.

Before the spider was moved safely outside, Gil snapped this shot of the human-hand sized arachnid, using forced perspective to make it appear larger.

Brazilian wandering spiders produce toxic venom to hunt frogs and cockroaches
Brazilian wandering spiders produce toxic venom to hunt frogs and cockroaches. Picture: Getty

The picture – named The Spider Room – was one of 50,000 entries submitted into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition from 95 countries.

You can see some of the other winners' incredible photographs here: https://www.nhm.ac.uk/wpy/

The 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition opens for entries on Monday 18 October 2021 and closes at 1130am GMT on Thursday 9 December 2021.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince George didn't understand why there was more litter on the streets after he helped his school with litter picking

Prince George upset and confused about litter on his school's road, says William

Royals

Screeching U-turn over haulier rules 'not going to make a massive difference'

UK & World

Brexit: Lord Frost says a 'big gap' remains between UK and EU over Northern Ireland Protocol

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Halloween costumes: The Best pyjamas, t-shirts and jumpers of 2021

Halloween costumes: The Best pyjamas, t-shirts and jumpers of 2021

Lifestyle

Episode one of You season three is dedicated to Mark Blum

Who was Mark Blum? You dedication explained

TV & Movies

Squid Game dropped on Netflix last month

'I let my 10-year-old stepdaughter watch Squid Game and her mum is furious'

TV & Movies

Will there be a season four of You?

Will there be a season four of You on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A policeman has been fired after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes

Policeman sacked after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes at charity stand
You can now get paid to watch every episode of The Simpsons

You can get paid £5,000 to watch every episode of The Simpsons at home

TV & Movies

Christmas films will be played 24/7 on this TV channel

GREAT! Movies Christmas is playing Christmas films 24/7

TV & Movies

Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months

Top Christmas toys and present ideas of 2021 for babies aged 0-12 months

Christmas

Christmas Markets are back for 2021 – and they're bigger than ever

Cities across the UK confirm Christmas Market 2021 dates and plans

Christmas

Christmas Eve boxes are only becoming more and more popular

What is a Christmas Eve box? Ideas and fillers for both children and adults

Christmas

We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 9 of the best to buy

Christmas

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 14 of the best to buy or pre-order now

Christmas

Stephen Webb is 50-years-old

How old is Stephen Webb on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox

You will see Love and Joe raise their baby

How many episodes of You season 3 are there?

TV & Movies

PCR tests will be replaced with lateral flow tests from October 24

Holidaymakers to enjoy cheaper trips as mandatory PCR tests are axed