Brexit 50p coin is released and social media is quick to make Lord of the Rings reference

26 January 2020, 14:07 | Updated: 26 January 2020, 14:14

Sajid Javid and Gollum
Sajid Javid with new coin and Gollum from Lord of the Rings. Picture: Twitter

Chancellor Sajid Javid has unveiled the new Brexit 50p coin on Twitter and social media was quick to have their say.

A picture of the Chancellor holding the commemorative 50p coin marking the UK's departure from the EU next Friday has drawn hilarious comparisons to a scene from Lord of the Rings.

Bearing the inscription"Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" together with the Brexit date of 31 January, Mr Javid is seen gazing into the camera in a similar pose to goblin Gollum in a famous scene from the fantasy film triology.

Three million of the coins will enter circulation on Friday, with seven million more at a later date this year.

Read more: First edition Harry Potter book bought for 25p at boot sale sells for £28k on Bargain Hunt

It's was third time lucky for Mr Javid, who is Master of the Mint, as he proudly showed off one coin after being given the first batch of coins after two failed attempts.

A million coins had to be melted after a batch was ordered by Mr Javid in advance of the UK's original Brexit departure date on October 31st.

Prior to that, 1,000 prototypes were scrapped after the original Brexit date of March 31st was not reached.

Read more: Buckingham Palace call Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal family exit ‘complicated’ after reports they ‘had no idea’

The new coin will be presented to Prime Minister Boris Johnson later this week.

Mr Javid said: "Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter."

Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to spot the funny comparison to Gollum.

