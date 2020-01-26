Brexit 50p coin is released and social media is quick to make Lord of the Rings reference

Sajid Javid with new coin and Gollum from Lord of the Rings. Picture: Twitter

Chancellor Sajid Javid has unveiled the new Brexit 50p coin on Twitter and social media was quick to have their say.

A picture of the Chancellor holding the commemorative 50p coin marking the UK's departure from the EU next Friday has drawn hilarious comparisons to a scene from Lord of the Rings.

Bearing the inscription"Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" together with the Brexit date of 31 January, Mr Javid is seen gazing into the camera in a similar pose to goblin Gollum in a famous scene from the fantasy film triology.

Three million of the coins will enter circulation on Friday, with seven million more at a later date this year.

This coin marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in British history. Let’s look forward with confidence & unleash the enormous potential of our great country. https://t.co/QNpEDHDutz pic.twitter.com/HZDVhEzSXK — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) January 26, 2020

It's was third time lucky for Mr Javid, who is Master of the Mint, as he proudly showed off one coin after being given the first batch of coins after two failed attempts.

A million coins had to be melted after a batch was ordered by Mr Javid in advance of the UK's original Brexit departure date on October 31st.

Prior to that, 1,000 prototypes were scrapped after the original Brexit date of March 31st was not reached.

I'm not a fan of the new Lord of the Rings remake... #brexit50p pic.twitter.com/iBRssPBpd5 — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) January 26, 2020

The new coin will be presented to Prime Minister Boris Johnson later this week.

Mr Javid said: "Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter."

On 31 January 2020, a new 50p coin marking the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union will be released. More >> https://t.co/N5VlnEy2ho pic.twitter.com/pkDtqfzLGd — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) January 26, 2020

Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to spot the funny comparison to Gollum.

If my government was leading us off a cliff with nothing to show for it but a novelty 50p coin I'd avoid the "Gollum falling into a volcano whilst clutching happily onto precious" look but you do you pic.twitter.com/4iKwK5N2ux — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 26, 2020