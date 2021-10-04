All the changes to travel rules today as amber lists scrapped

Travel rules have changed in the UK. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

The UK's travel rules are set for a big change today, making it easier for Brits to jet off abroad during half term.

There are some major changes to the UK travel rules today (October, 4), just in time for half term holidays.

As well as scrapping the amber and green lists, the government has also decided to ditch PCR testing for holidaymakers.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What are the new travel rules in the UK?

Instead of a traffic light system, there will just be a Go/No go list. This sees the amber and green lists merge into one Covid safe list.

The travel rules are changing in England today. Picture: Alamy

The red list will still be in place, but eight countries have already been taken off, including Turkey, Egypt, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Kenya.

It means anyone who is fully-vaccinated in the UK will be able to visit without having to quarantine in a government approved hotel when they arrive home.

More than 50 countries remain on the list including Thailand, Costa Rica and the Philippines.

Those coming from these red list destinations must still pay to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, at a cost of £2,285 for one adult.

When it comes to testing, there have also been some changes, with pre-arrival testing scrapped for those who have been jabbed.

Travelling this winter will be made a lot easier. Picture: Alamy

But all travellers - except children under five years old - will still need to take a PCR test on day two of arriving home from their destination.

This requirement is set to be scrapped in a few weeks time, with just a lateral flow test needed instead.

Meanwhile, anyone who is not fully vaccinated will need a pre-departure test and a PCR test on days two and eight after they return.

They must also self-isolate for ten days at home.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today's rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.

"Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight-in-10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to lower the cost of testing and help the sector to continue in its recovery."