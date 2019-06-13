The reason you should never drink water on a plane, according to a flight attendant

A flight attendant has revealed why you shouldn't drink plane water. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

If you were looking for an excuse to stick to wine during your next flight, this could be your lucky day!

You might think flight attendants would advise travellers against enjoying too much vino while 30,000 feet in the air.

But it turns out there’s actually another drink you shouldn’t be consuming while onboard - and that’s water.

Far from being the healthy alternative, one cabin crew member has shared a surprising fact that most of us probably didn’t know, the water given out on flights can actually be pretty dirty.

Speaking to Business Insider, the unnamed attendant said: “Flight attendants will not drink hot water on the plane.

“They will not drink plain coffee, and they will not drink plain tea.”

A flight attendant has spilled some airline secrets. Picture: Getty Images

Their report also reveals a study by United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which states one in every eight planes fails the agency's standards for water safety.

Back in 2004, the (EPA) also sampled water from more than 300 planes and found that 15% of the samples contained harmful bacteria coliform.

Read More: Mum furious after Ryanair staff tell her to stop breastfeeding on flight

The Association of Flight Attendants added to the publication: "Water onboard is regulated under the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure safe drinking water on the aircraft.

“The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA pushed for this regulation over 15 years ago.

“The regulation gives broad discretion to airlines on how often they must test the water and flush the tanks. AFA does not believe this regulation goes far enough or is sufficiently enforced."

This isn’t the first time the issue has come to light, as another flight attendant previously told TIME: “I won’t drink the tap water.

Read More: Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

“I just don’t always trust the cleanliness of the aircraft and the testing of it.”

While we’re spilling airline secrets, an ex-flight attendant recently revealed the very important reason you should never go barefoot while flying.

You shouldn't take your shoes off during flights. Picture: Getty Images

Responding to a Quora thread asking why passengers are asked to wear their shoes during takeoff, Tony Luna wrote: "Besides stinking up the whole cabin, footwear is essential during an airplane emergency, even though it is not part of the flight safety information.

"During an emergency, all sorts of debris and unpleasant ground surfaces will block your way towards the exit, as well as outside the aircraft. If your feet aren't properly covered, you'll have a hard time making your way to safety."

He then added: “A mere couple of seconds delay during an emergency evacuation can be a matter of life and death, especially in an enclosed environment. Not to mention the entire aircraft will likely be engulfed in panic and chaos.”