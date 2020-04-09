Join us tonight at 8pm to Applaud The NHS & Our Front Line Heroes

Make sure you join Mark Wright on Heart at 8pm to celebrate our coronavirus heroes. Picture: Global

We are showing how much we appreciate our front line heroes tonight, join us!

Tonight on Heart, whilst we’re all doing our bit by staying at home – we’re going to take a minute out to applaud those who can’t stay home – because they’re out fighting the battle against Coronavirus.

Whether it’s those working in the NHS, or any of the key workers keeping the country moving – we want them to know how much the work they’re doing means to us.

So, we’ll be asking you to get your windows open, stand on your doorstep and put your hands together to Applaud The NHS & Our Front Line Heroes.

We'd love to see you and your family and neighbour's celebration of our incredible heroes - share your videos via Instagram and Twitter by tagging us @thisisheart!