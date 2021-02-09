The 11 areas in England where coronavirus cases are still rising

9 February 2021, 08:42

There are 11 areas in England where Covid-19 cases are rising
There are 11 areas in England where Covid-19 cases are rising. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

While Covid-19 cases are falling in most areas across England, some have recently seen an increase.

New data from Public Health England reveals that there are 11 areas in England where coronavirus cases are still rising.

These 11 areas are out of a total of 304 in England, with the rest recording a drop in cases.

READ MORE: UK Government have 'no plans' to introduce vaccine passports, minister says

Rutland currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in England
Rutland currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in England. Picture: Getty

Data recorded from the seven days leading up to February 4 show that areas including Rutland, Mid Devon, North Tyneside and Ryedale saw an increase in Covid-19 cases.

At the moment, Rutland has the highest cases in the country with 498.4 per 100,000.

Just below is Corby in Northamptonshire, where cases jumped from 441.7 cases per 100,000 to 501.3.

New data suggests lockdown measures are bringing cases down
New data suggests lockdown measures are bringing cases down. Picture: Getty

The 11 areas where cases are increasing are:

Rutland

Mid Devon

North Tyneside

Ryedale

Sunderland

North East Lincolnshire

Hinckley & Bosworth

Bolton

Rushcliffe

East Lindsey

North Lincolnshire

Boris Johnson will reveal plans for a roadmap out of lockdown later this month
Boris Johnson will reveal plans for a roadmap out of lockdown later this month. Picture: Getty

While these areas are seeing a rise, the data suggests that lockdown measures are bringing down case numbers and subsequently deaths.

This week – on Monday – the UK recorded the lowest rise in deaths since December 2020.

The death toll rose by 333 people.

READ NOW: All the latest coronavirus news here

