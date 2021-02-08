UK Government have no plans to launch vaccine passports, says minister

UK vaccine passports are not being introduced, says the vaccine minister. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The vaccine minister called the idea of vaccine passports for eager travellers 'discriminatory'.

The Greek Prime Minister has announced he would welcome holidaymakers from the UK if they had been vaccinated and held proof of having the jab.

However, it appears that the idea of people being issued 'vaccine passports' will not be a step the UK Government will be taking.

READ MORE: All the latest coronavirus news

Nadhim Zahawi said that the idea of vaccine passports was 'discriminatory'. Picture: Getty

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the Government had no plans to bring them into place, calling the idea 'discriminatory'.

However, he did add that people will be able to use letters from their GPs if they need to meet certain travel requirements.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Zahawi said: "There are several reasons why we're not doing that, one because vaccines are not mandated in this country as Boris Johnson has quite rightly reminded parliament - that's not how we do things in the UK, we do them by consent.

The Greek Prime Minister said he will welcome holidaymakers who can prove they've had the jab. Picture: Getty

"We yet don't know what the impact of vaccines on transmission is and it would be discriminatory.

"Of course, you have the evidence that you've been vaccinated held by your GP and if other countries require you to show proof of that evidence then that is obviously up to those countries but we have given the first dose to 11.5million people and we have no plan of introducing a vaccine passport."

People will be able to use GP letters to fulfil any travel requirements. Picture: Getty

The minister added during an interview with Sky News: "If other countries obviously require some form of proof, then you can ask you GP because your GP will hold your records and that will then be able to be used as your proof you've had the vaccine.

"But we are not planning to have a passport in the UK."

READ NOW: Boris Johnson set to bin 'substantial meal' rule when pubs reopen