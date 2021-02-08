UK Government have no plans to launch vaccine passports, says minister

8 February 2021, 11:04 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 11:11

UK vaccine passports are not being introduced, says the vaccine minister
UK vaccine passports are not being introduced, says the vaccine minister. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The vaccine minister called the idea of vaccine passports for eager travellers 'discriminatory'.

The Greek Prime Minister has announced he would welcome holidaymakers from the UK if they had been vaccinated and held proof of having the jab.

However, it appears that the idea of people being issued 'vaccine passports' will not be a step the UK Government will be taking.

READ MORE: All the latest coronavirus news

Nadhim Zahawi said that the idea of vaccine passports was 'discriminatory'
Nadhim Zahawi said that the idea of vaccine passports was 'discriminatory'. Picture: Getty

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the Government had no plans to bring them into place, calling the idea 'discriminatory'.

However, he did add that people will be able to use letters from their GPs if they need to meet certain travel requirements.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Zahawi said: "There are several reasons why we're not doing that, one because vaccines are not mandated in this country as Boris Johnson has quite rightly reminded parliament - that's not how we do things in the UK, we do them by consent.

The Greek Prime Minister said he will welcome holidaymakers who can prove they've had the jab
The Greek Prime Minister said he will welcome holidaymakers who can prove they've had the jab. Picture: Getty

"We yet don't know what the impact of vaccines on transmission is and it would be discriminatory.

"Of course, you have the evidence that you've been vaccinated held by your GP and if other countries require you to show proof of that evidence then that is obviously up to those countries but we have given the first dose to 11.5million people and we have no plan of introducing a vaccine passport."

People will be able to use GP letters to fulfil any travel requirements
People will be able to use GP letters to fulfil any travel requirements. Picture: Getty

The minister added during an interview with Sky News: "If other countries obviously require some form of proof, then you can ask you GP because your GP will hold your records and that will then be able to be used as your proof you've had the vaccine.

"But we are not planning to have a passport in the UK."

READ NOW: Boris Johnson set to bin 'substantial meal' rule when pubs reopen

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: South African variant 'not expected to become UK's dominant coronavirus strain'

UK & World

Kate and William have a Norland nanny for their three children

Expert reveals the one word Kate Middleton and Prince William's nanny is banned from saying

Royals

COVID-19: Over-70s not yet vaccinated urged to book appointment with NHS

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ines Basic has changed her look since Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia’s Ines Bašić looks totally different two years after show

TV & Movies

The Chase host Bradley Walsh to become grandfather as daughter announces pregnancy

The Chase host Bradley Walsh to become grandfather as daughter announces pregnancy

Celebrities

Firefly Lane season two: release date, plot and book storylines

Will there be a season two of Firefly Lane?

TV & Movies

Dancing on Ice is filmed in Hertfordshire

Where is Dancing On Ice 2021 filmed?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Does Tully have a baby?

Does Tully have a baby in Firefly Lane?

TV & Movies

Check out the Married at First Sight production secrets

Married at First Sight Australia behind-the-scenes secrets revealed

TV & Movies