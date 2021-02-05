Boris Johnson to bin 'substantial meal' alcohol rule in pubs when they reopen

Boris Johnson is said to be binning the complicated rule around drinking in pubs. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister is expected to ditch the highly critisied rule when the hospitality sector reopens.

While Boris Johnson isn't expected to reveal the lockdown escape plan until February 22, details have emerged of what elements of 'normal life' could be the first to return.

The Times reported that outdoor socialising and sport will be the first to return after schools reopen in March.

The 'substantial meal' rule confused a lot of people and pub owners. Picture: Getty

The publication also reported that the Prime Minister will be ditching the 'substantial meal' alcohol rule in pubs when they finally reopen.

The rule, which was in place for many areas before the January lockdown, meant that customers could not consume any alcohol in a restaurant or pub unless it was served with a 'substantial meal'.

The regulations caused some confusion among the public, as people argued what a 'substantial meal' was.

Boris Johnson will be outlining the easing of lockdown plan later this month. Picture: Getty

However, it now appears that the rule will be ditched all together when the hospitality sector opens up again.

Details of when this is expected to happen are due to be outlined by Mr Johnson on February 22.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it is expected that outside markets will be allowed to reopen before high street shops, and people will be dining outside before they can move inside.

None of this will happen, of course, until schools reopen, which is set to happen on March 8 at the earliest.

The hospitality sector is expected to reopen later this year. Picture: Getty

This comes after James Cleverly, the Foreign Office Minister, said that "things are heading in the right direction" for students to return to classrooms in a months time.

He said: "If that continues, it it gets to the place where it's safe to do so we'll then give schools enough notice so they can organise themselves to reopen."

He added that while people are eager to get back to normal life and are desperate to know when shops, pubs and bars will reopen, the decision will ultimately be made my science.

He added: "They will take into consideration the needs of the economy, people's mental health, the needs of our children, all these things are incredibly important."

