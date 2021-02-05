Brits might be allowed to 'meet and socialise outside' in first steps of easing lockdown

5 February 2021, 08:48 | Updated: 5 February 2021, 08:54

Lockdown easing is set to start in the Spring
Lockdown easing is set to start in the Spring. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson is said to be bringing back outdoor activity as lockdown is expected to be eased.

According to new reports, Brits will soon be allowed to socialise with more people and partake in outdoor sport.

This comes as the first steps of easing the lockdown rules, The Times report.

READ MORE: All the latest coronavirus news here

People could soon be able to socialise outdoors
People could soon be able to socialise outdoors. Picture: Getty

According to the publication, open-air contact has been prioritised for the Spring time, while the Government aim to set out a date for the reopening of shops and the hospitality sector.

This is said to come after children return to schools, which will happen on March 8 at the earliest.

Boris Johnson will be outlining the easing of lockdown plans on February 22
Boris Johnson will be outlining the easing of lockdown plans on February 22. Picture: Getty

Outside markets are most likely to reopen before high street shops, while outside dining will be permitted before eating indoors is allowed.

Government sources told The Times that the plans were "tentative".

Mr Johnson said he will be setting out his plans to ease England out of lockdown on February 22.

Meanwhile, schools will be reopening on March 8 at the earliest
Meanwhile, schools will be reopening on March 8 at the earliest. Picture: Getty

The rules surrounding consuming alcohol are also expected to change and be "simplified", with Boris reportedly looking to bin the 'substantial meal' rule.

Outdoor activity, including individual sports, like golf and tennis, may also be able to return in the weeks following schools reopening.

READ NOW: Boris Johnson confirms schools will stay closed until March

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is said to be binning the complicated rule around drinking in pubs

Boris Johnson to bin 'substantial meal' alcohol rule in pubs when they reopen

COVID-19: Oxford/AstraZenica vaccine has 'similar effect' against Kent variant, researchers find

UK & World

HIG Europe joins bid battle for KPMG restructuring arm

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jennifer Aniston fans think Brad Pitt is in the background of her selfie

Jennifer Aniston sparks rumours she's with Brad Pitt after fans 'spot him' in her selfie

Celebrities

Who is Jackie Weaver?

Who is Jackie Weaver and what has she said about the viral Handforth Parish Council meeting?

Lifestyle

Rufus Hound was forced to pull out of Dancing on Ice

Why has Rufus Hound left Dancing on Ice?

Dancing On Ice 2021

What are the real ages of the Mean Girls cast?

How old were the Mean Girls cast when they made the film?

TV & Movies

A full list of the celebrities who have left Dancing On Ice so far

Who has left Dancing on Ice 2021?

Dancing On Ice 2021

A new study has looked at 'lost' baby names making a comeback (stock images)

The 'lost' baby names making a comeback - including Bee and Hilary

Lifestyle