Brits might be allowed to 'meet and socialise outside' in first steps of easing lockdown

Lockdown easing is set to start in the Spring. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson is said to be bringing back outdoor activity as lockdown is expected to be eased.

According to new reports, Brits will soon be allowed to socialise with more people and partake in outdoor sport.

This comes as the first steps of easing the lockdown rules, The Times report.

People could soon be able to socialise outdoors. Picture: Getty

According to the publication, open-air contact has been prioritised for the Spring time, while the Government aim to set out a date for the reopening of shops and the hospitality sector.

This is said to come after children return to schools, which will happen on March 8 at the earliest.

Boris Johnson will be outlining the easing of lockdown plans on February 22. Picture: Getty

Outside markets are most likely to reopen before high street shops, while outside dining will be permitted before eating indoors is allowed.

Government sources told The Times that the plans were "tentative".

Mr Johnson said he will be setting out his plans to ease England out of lockdown on February 22.

Meanwhile, schools will be reopening on March 8 at the earliest. Picture: Getty

The rules surrounding consuming alcohol are also expected to change and be "simplified", with Boris reportedly looking to bin the 'substantial meal' rule.

Outdoor activity, including individual sports, like golf and tennis, may also be able to return in the weeks following schools reopening.

