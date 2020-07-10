You can now work remotely from paradise as Barbados announce year-long visas

You can now move to Barbados for a year, and work from home. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Fancy swapping your dull home-office view for one of the Caribbean? We thought so.

Thousands of people across the UK have been working from home since lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson back in March.

And while we are easing slowly out of lockdown measures, some people are still working remotely, and are expected to for a while yet.

Well, what if we told you you could swap your depressing home-office set up for paradise? You'd jump at the chance, right?

This is where Barbados come into play, as they have announced this week the 'Barbados Welcome Stamp' which allows people to live and work from home on the island for up to a year.

The 'Barbados Welcome Stamp' aims to bring more tourism to the island. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced the year-long visa will allow people to relocate to the stunning Caribbean island for 12 months while they work remotely.

The scheme has been set up in a bid to help bring tourism back to the country, which has seen a hit since the pandemic took over the world.

Tourism is said to make up 40 per cent of Barbados' money, with 30 per cent of the workforce on the island employed by the sector.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced the year-long visa will allow people to relocate to the stunning Caribbean island for 12 months. Picture: Getty

From July 12, boarders will reopen in Barbados, however, in the UK, the advice remains against all non-essential international travel.

While the stunning views and beaches seem enough to convince anyone to relocate, the island will also be seen as a safe haven to many as they only have 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and have had seven deaths.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said: "You don't need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back.

"But in order for those things to truly resonate, what does it mean?

"It means that what we offer has to be world class and what we continue to offer is world class."

Fancy working from home with this view? Picture: Getty

She continued: "The government is committed to working with you on the promotion of new concepts like the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp, being able to open our borders to persons travelling and making it as hospitable as ever for all of us, and making it available for Barbadians from every walk of life to believe that for special occasions, or just for so, that they can come out and be a part of this wonderful exercise."

People taking Barbados up on the year-long visa offer will need to present a negative coronavirus test, and will be told to wear face masks in some premises.

Temperature checks could also be done during their stay on the island.

As Barbados remains in a state of emergency until earliest August 31, it is still unclear when the Barbados Welcome Stamp will begin.

All we know, is we've already got our bags packed.

