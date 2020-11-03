Boris Johnson says second lockdown will end on December 2 amid fears of an extension

3 November 2020, 07:39

Boris Johnson has promised the lockdown will only be a month long
Boris Johnson has promised the lockdown will only be a month long. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister has insisted that England's second lockdown will end in four weeks time.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England would be going into a second lockdown.

From Thursday, November 5, non-essential shops will be forced to close and people will be banned from mixing with other households.

While this 'second lockdown' should end on December 2, there are growing concerns that it could be extended.

However, Boris Johnson has now promised that the lockdown measures will only be in place for four weeks.

READ MORE: Which shops and businesses will close on Thursday during England's second lockdown?

The second lockdown will come into place on Thursday and last until December 2
The second lockdown will come into place on Thursday and last until December 2. Picture: PA

Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Boris insisted: "Whatever happens these restrictions end on December 2 and any further measures will be a matter for this House of Commons".

This comes after Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said that the restrictions could last longer than the planned month, causing worry among the public.

People have expressed concern the second lockdown will be extended past four weeks
People have expressed concern the second lockdown will be extended past four weeks. Picture: Getty

After December 2, England will return to a tier system.

During his address in the House of Commons on Monday, the Prime Minister said there was "no alternative" to the second lockdown as the R was rising across the country.

READ NOW: When does England go into lockdown and what time does it start?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Confusion over furlough scheme in Scotland after minister rows back on extension promise

UK & World

Sean Connery: Harrison Ford pays tribute to his Indiana Jones father and 'dear friend'

Showbiz

Turkey and Greece earthquake: Girl, 4, rescued in Izmir after 91 hours trapped under rubble

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Alan's comments even confused Chaser Ann Hegerty

The Chase viewers stunned as contestant says theres's 'not much difference' between £200 and £2,000

TV & Movies

Victoria Pendleton is on Don't Rock The Boat

Who is Victoria Pendleton? Age, career and partner revealed

Celebrities

Aedan Duckworth has been recast in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks recasts Ollie Morgans as Aedan Duckworth leaves

TV & Movies

Don't Rock The Boat starts in November

When was Don't Rock The Boat filmed?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Adam Thomas

Who is Adam Thomas? Wife, children and Emmerdale role revealed

Celebrities

Jack Fincham is on ITV's Don't Rock The Boat

Who is Jack Fincham? Love Island star's age, girlfriend and baby details revealed

Celebrities