Boris Johnson says second lockdown will end on December 2 amid fears of an extension

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister has insisted that England's second lockdown will end in four weeks time.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England would be going into a second lockdown.

From Thursday, November 5, non-essential shops will be forced to close and people will be banned from mixing with other households.

While this 'second lockdown' should end on December 2, there are growing concerns that it could be extended.

However, Boris Johnson has now promised that the lockdown measures will only be in place for four weeks.

Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Boris insisted: "Whatever happens these restrictions end on December 2 and any further measures will be a matter for this House of Commons".

This comes after Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said that the restrictions could last longer than the planned month, causing worry among the public.

After December 2, England will return to a tier system.

During his address in the House of Commons on Monday, the Prime Minister said there was "no alternative" to the second lockdown as the R was rising across the country.

