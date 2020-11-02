Which shops and businesses will close on Thursday during England's second lockdown?

A full list of businesses closing on Thursday. Picture: PA

A list of shops and businesses that must close on Thursday - including nail salons, hairdressers and leisure centres.

This Thursday (5 November), England will go into a second national lockdown, with non-essential businesses being told to close until earliest 2 December.

Read more: Will B&Q and other DIY and hardware stores stay open during the second lockdown?

All pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will be asked to close until 2 December, and people will be banned from mixing with anyone outside their households and support bubbles, except for childcare and other forms of support.

Speaking at a press conference at No10 Downing Street this evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.

Non-essential shops will be closed on Thursday. Picture: PA

"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."

Detailing the new rules, he added: "From Thursday, until the start of December, you must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".

Read more: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown - all the new rules and list of places to shut

What businesses will close on Thursday?

All businesses classed as 'non-essential' by the government will be told to close their doors on Thursday 5 November.

These include:

Clothing shops

Footwear shops

Electronics stores

Vehicle showrooms

Travel agents

Betting shops

Auction houses

Tailors

Tobacco shops

Vape shops

Food banks and shelters

Car garages and repair shops

The following hospitality and leisure facilities will also be asked to close:

Restaurants

Bars

Pubs

Bowling alleys

Leisure centres

Water and theme parks

Gyms

Swimming pools

Golf courses and driving ranges

Dance studios

Stables and riding centres

Soft play facilities

Climbing walls and climbing centres

Theatres

Concert halls

Cinemas

Museums and galleries

Casinos

Adult gaming centres and arcades

Bingo halls

Botanical gardens

Zoos and other animal attractions

The following personal care businesses will also be closed:

Hair, beauty and nail salons

Tattoo parlours

Spas

Massage parlours

Body and skin piercing services

Tanning salons

Non-medical acupuncture

Places of worship will also be closed unless they are being used for:

Funerals

To broadcast acts of worship

Individual prayer

NOW READ:

Dr Hilary thinks second national lockdown will 'likely' be extended