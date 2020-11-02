Which shops and businesses will close on Thursday during England's second lockdown?
2 November 2020, 15:53
A list of shops and businesses that must close on Thursday - including nail salons, hairdressers and leisure centres.
This Thursday (5 November), England will go into a second national lockdown, with non-essential businesses being told to close until earliest 2 December.
Read more: Will B&Q and other DIY and hardware stores stay open during the second lockdown?
All pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will be asked to close until 2 December, and people will be banned from mixing with anyone outside their households and support bubbles, except for childcare and other forms of support.
Speaking at a press conference at No10 Downing Street this evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.
"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."
Detailing the new rules, he added: "From Thursday, until the start of December, you must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".
Read more: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown - all the new rules and list of places to shut
What businesses will close on Thursday?
All businesses classed as 'non-essential' by the government will be told to close their doors on Thursday 5 November.
These include:
Clothing shops
Footwear shops
Electronics stores
Vehicle showrooms
Travel agents
Betting shops
Auction houses
Tailors
Tobacco shops
Vape shops
Food banks and shelters
Car garages and repair shops
The following hospitality and leisure facilities will also be asked to close:
Restaurants
Bars
Pubs
Bowling alleys
Leisure centres
Water and theme parks
Gyms
Swimming pools
Golf courses and driving ranges
Dance studios
Stables and riding centres
Soft play facilities
Climbing walls and climbing centres
Theatres
Concert halls
Cinemas
Museums and galleries
Casinos
Adult gaming centres and arcades
Bingo halls
Botanical gardens
Zoos and other animal attractions
The following personal care businesses will also be closed:
Hair, beauty and nail salons
Tattoo parlours
Spas
Massage parlours
Body and skin piercing services
Tanning salons
Non-medical acupuncture
Places of worship will also be closed unless they are being used for:
Funerals
To broadcast acts of worship
Individual prayer
NOW READ:
Dr Hilary thinks second national lockdown will 'likely' be extended