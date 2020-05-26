Care home worker in tears as woman accuses her of 'spreading germs' by shopping at B&M in uniform

26 May 2020, 13:50

The care home worker claimed the woman followed her for ten minutes in the B&M store
The care home worker claimed the woman followed her for ten minutes in the B&M store. Picture: Facebook/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One care home worker has been left emotional after she claims she was targeted by a woman while shopping at a B&M.

Kimberley Simpson took to Facebook this week after she was accused of 'spreading germs' while wearing her uniform in a B&M store.

Kimberley, who works at a care home, claims that a woman followed her around the store 'shouting' that she wasn't allowed to be buying non-essential items.

The woman also told her she was "spreading germs" by shopping in the store in her uniform.

Kimberley Simpson shared her story on Facebook after being left in tears by the confrontation
Kimberley Simpson shared her story on Facebook after being left in tears by the confrontation. Picture: Facebook

In a video posted online by the healthcare worker, Kimberley can be heard telling woman: "You're having a go at me for buying stuff.

"You just said that I am buying stuff that is non essential.

"You're absolutely ridiculous, you should not have come up to me aggressively like that saying I'm spreading germs when I'm not spreading germs."

To this, the unknown woman replies: "I'm not having a go, you're still spreading germs."

The woman then goes on to say in the video that she is not talking about COVID-19, but germs in general.

The woman can be seen telling the care home worker she is spreading germs
The woman can be seen telling the care home worker she is spreading germs. Picture: Facebook

Sharing a picture of herself crying on her Facebook page, Kimberley wrote: "I know I’m an ugly crier, but this lady has just followed me around B&M shouting at me saying I’m not allowed in the shop because I’m in uniform, apparently I’m not allowed to buy non-essential items."

She continued: "How does she know I'm not doing clients shopping?

"Apparently I spread germs before and after corona, and she's reporting me to my manager, who I've just spoken to and they said I'm not doing anything wrong.

"We have worked so hard, no clients have COVID so we are clearly doing something right.

"She shouted at me for a good ten minutes before I decided to film her because she was following me, no staff in the shop helped me, no one stuck up for me.

"I feel really digested at this lady's behaviour, I have done nothing wrong."

Kimberley Simpson was shopping at a B&M store when the confrontation happened
Kimberley Simpson was shopping at a B&M store when the confrontation happened. Picture: Getty

After the footage was posted online, Kimberley received a great amount of support with many sticking up for her.

She wrote at the time: "Feel overwhelmed by all the kind messages, all I've done is cry this afternoon."

