Superdrug now selling coronavirus antibody tests for £69

By Alice Dear

The antibody test now available at the high street store will tell you if you have COVID-19 antibodies in your blood.

Superdrug has become the first high street store in the UK to start selling a coronavirus antibody test.

The test, which will cost you £69, will tell users if they have coronavirus antibodies in their blood.

It requires a finger prick blood sample, which is then sent off to the lab.

Results of people's antibody tests will then be posted Superdrug's Online Doctor portal 24 hours after it arrives at the lab.

People that are showing symptoms of the virus should not take the test for at least two weeks for it to be accurate, Superdrug said.

While some people will be keen to test whether they have COVID-19 antibodies, some experts have previous warned the public over using them.

It has also been noted that we are not yet clear on how much protection antibodies give us against the virus.

One expert previously said that the antibody tests are "good for satisfying people's curiosity but no more".

This Morning's doctor and Superdrug's doctor ambassador Dr Zoe said: "Receiving a positive antibody test result does not confer immunity, and it is important that people understand a positive test result does not mean you can be any more relaxed with the required hygiene and social distancing measures as set out by the Government."

Superdrug have said they are confident with the accuracy of the antibody test they are selling.

The statistics reveal that the antibody test will detect positive antibodies 97.5 per cent of the time.

