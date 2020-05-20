What are the five coronavirus alert system levels and which stage is the UK in right now?
20 May 2020, 14:28
The Government have created The Covid Alert System to help explain to the public where we stand amid the pandemic, but what do the levels mean?
Weeks ago, the UK Government created The Covid Alert System, a five level hierarchy which allows the public to follow the stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Depending on the level we are at as a nation, lockdown and social distancing measures will change.
Where we stand on the hierarchy is determined by the number of deaths and cases of coronavirus in the UK, as well as the reinfection rate.
Here's everything you need to know about the system, including what each level means and where we are currently.
What are the five coronavirus alert system stages?
Level 5 (highest)
Description: As level 4 there is a material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed
Action: Social distancing measures increase from today's level
Level 4
Descripton: A COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially
Action: Current social distancing measures and restrictions
Level 3
Description: A COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation
Action: Gradual relaxing of restrictions and social distancing measures
Level 2
Description: COVID-19 is present in the UK, but the number of cases and transmission is low
Action: No or minimal social distancing measures; enhanced testing, tracing, monitoring and screening
Level 1 (lowest)
Description: COVID-19 is not known to be present in the UK
Action: Routine international monitoring
What alert level are we currently at?
When the lockdown was announced on March 23, we were in level 4.
Now, the Government have announced that due to the safety measures, we are "ready to move into level 3" in "careful steps".
