Coronavirus cases in the UK rise to 1,950 as confirmed deaths hit 56

17 March 2020, 15:11 | Updated: 17 March 2020, 15:17

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The latest statistics have shown the biggest jump in cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours since the pandemic hit the UK.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the UK has jumped to 1,950.

This is the biggest jump the UK has seen since the pandemic hit, with figures jumping by 407 in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths in the UK caused by the deadly bug has also raised to 56.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

This increase comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson held the first daily press conference to update the public on COVID-19.

On Monday, Boris advised the public to not go to pubs, clubs or theatres as the Government continue to attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Schools, however, are to remain open for now.

Earlier today, Cineworld, Vue and Odeon announced closures of all their cinemas across the UK in order to keep people safe.

The Foreign Office also announced today a ban on all non-essential travel across the world.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: "Today the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all non-essential international travel, initially for a period of 30 days. This advice takes effect immediately."

Boris Johnson will hold another press conference at No.10 today following these new figures.

