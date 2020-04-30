Dr Hilary finally clears up confusion over coronavirus face masks

By Alice Dear

As debate continues over whether people should be told to wear face masks when leaving the house, Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary has had his say.

This week, Nicola Sturgeon urged the Scottish people to wear face coverings when in public places in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The UK on the other hand is not doing the same as the Government's scientific advisory committee, Sage, have said there is "weak evidence" to prove they prevent the infection spreading.

Now, Good Morning Britain's resident doctor has offered his opinion to the public amid the confusion over who should wear them, if anyone.

Dr Hilary told Good Morning Britain viewers wearing a face mask "makes sense" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the ITV show, Dr Hilary said it "makes sense" to use face masks.

He explained: "I think if it’s not possible to physically distance by two meters in enclosed spaces with other people who are strangers to you, it makes sense to cover your nose and mouth with some sort of covering."

He went on: "It’s especially important on public transport and in shops and pharmacists."

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the UK Government's stance on face masks has remained the same. Picture: Getty

Dr Hilary explained to the viewers that when you cough or sneeze – whether you're symptomatic or not – you are likely to expel "large droplets of liquids which may contain the virus".

He went on to say that anything that covers your nose and mouth can trap some of that – but of course not all of it – so by wearing a mask you are essentially protecting others.

He added: "If you cough or sneeze due to hay fever when you are asymptomatically carrying the virus then a covering protects other people."

This week, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the UK Government's stance on face masks has remained the same, despite Nicola Sturgeon's encouragements to the Scottish people to cover their faces while in public places.

