Dr Hilary warns parents over new syndrome in children that could be linked to coronavirus

28 April 2020, 12:42

By Alice Dear

Dr Hilary said the new syndrome is "baffling doctors" after an urgent alert was sent out.

Doctors have released an urgent alert to the public over a new and rare syndrome affecting children across the UK.

Healthcare professionals are worried about the illness emerging in children, which could be linked to coronavirus.

The syndrome has been reported to have common overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome as well as atypical Kawasaki Disease.

It also shows blood parameters consistent with severe COVID-19 in children, it has been revealed.

Picture: ITV

Talking about the illness on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary explained that doctors are "baffled by what it is".

He explained: "Some of them do end up in intensive care.

"We’re talking about 20 maybe 30, but probably no more than that.

"Doctors are a bit baffled by what it is. Is it something to do with Covid-19? Some test positive, some don’t, but the management is the same."

Picture: Getty

He went on to add that if your child is unwell, has a temperature and significant gut symptoms you should call 111.

He said: "It’s important that if you’re concerned by anything that is suspicious, GP surgeries are continuing as normal."

Picture: Getty

In the last few weeks, a small number of children have been admitted to intensive care units with a severe immune reaction.

Doctors have said there is a slight rise in the number of children hospitalised with the condition - called "multi-system inflammatory state" - in the last three weeks in London and other parts of the UK.

In a letter to GPs in north London, as reported by the Health Service Journal, NHS bosses said: "Abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms have been a common feature, as has cardiac inflammation. This has been observed in children with confirmed PCR positive Sars-CoV-2 infection as well as children who are PCR negative. Serological evidence of possible preceding Sars-CoV-2 infection have also been observed."

According to reports, patients admitted have been suffering symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and persistently high temperature.

