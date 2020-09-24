What is an established relationship?

Couples have been left confused over the definition of an 'established relationship'. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

What is the meaning of an 'established relationship' as the Government confirm new rules on COVID-19 social distancing?

The Government have confirmed this week that couples in England in 'established relationships' do not need to socially distance when together – even if they don't live together.

The restrictions have been relaxed from September 22 and will allow people in established relationships from different households to hold hands, kiss, hug and more.

The Department of Health and Social Care said in the announcement: "People in an established relationship do not need to socially distance."

But what is the meaning of an established relationship according to the Government?

What is the meaning of an 'established relationship'? Picture: Getty

What is an established relationship?

Many people have been left confused as to what counts as an "established relationship", and so far the guidelines on the meaning haven't been too specific.

In the announced on the new relaxed social distancing rules, the Department of Health and Social Care said that couples in "the early stages of a relationship" should still "take particular care to follow the guidance on social distancing".

However, people's ideas of the "early stages" of a relationship can differ.

They added: "If you intend to have close contact with someone, you should discuss how you can help to prevent risks of transmission as a couple, for example, by ensuring you are both avoiding close contact with people you do not live with."

The health secretary is asked, 'how long will the ban on casual sex last?'



Matt Hancock says sex is "okay in an established relationship" but adds people need to be "careful".



Latest updates on #coronavirus: https://t.co/nRkk2nNJlG pic.twitter.com/yLhLEWldoQ — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 24, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was quizzed on the meaning of the phrase by Kay Burley on Sky News on Thursday, where the presenter asked how long the ban on casual sex would be in place.

The Health Secretary said: "In these rules that we have to bring in, there have to be boundaries.

"If you're saying that two households shouldn't mix, which we are in some parts of the country, you then have to define what is the boundary."

He added: "I think we should stick to the letter of it, which is that it is ok in an established relationship."

When asked how he would define an established relationship, Mr Hancock said: "It just means that people need to be careful. People need to be sensible, and if you are in a relationship that is well established."

