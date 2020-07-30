Government isolation rules UK: Who should self-isolate and what are the guidelines?

What are the rules on coronavirus self-isolation? Find out when you should isolate and how long for.

It has been reported that the government are set to increased the self-isolation period amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Times, Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce later today (Thursday 30 July) that those with Covid-19 symptoms will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The UK has seen an increase of infections in some areas over the past week, and there are claims that the UK could be two weeks behind Europe, where there has been a spike in coronavirus cases.

The change would follow guidelines from the World Health Organisation, which recommends a 10-day isolation period.

What are the current self-isolation rules in the UK?

Currently, everyone who has symptoms of coronavirus - a new and continuous cough, fever, or loss in taste and smell - should self-isolate for seven days.

Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus should also self-isolate for seven days.

If someone in your household has symptoms or positive for coronavirus, the guidance states that you should self-isolate for 14 days.

If someone in your support bubble tests positive or has symptoms, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

If you've been told by NHS Test and Trace that you've been in contact with someone who has coronavirus, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

Are they changing the self-isolation rules?

It has been reported that the rules will be changed to 10 days later today.

The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance is said to have warned No10 that the UK could be following in the footsteps of countries like Spain, which has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A Downing Street source recently told the MailOnline: "The PM is extremely concerned by what he's seeing abroad and fears we could be seeing the same thing here in a fortnight.

"People have got to realise we are still in the middle of a pandemic. He wants to go further on opening things up and getting people back to work, but he knows it'll be his head on the block if things go wrong."

