Coronavirus isolation period for those with symptoms 'to be increased to 10 days' amid second wave fears

The coronavirus isolation period will reportedly be increased to 10 days. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

People in England who have symptoms of Covid-19 will soon be told to self-isolate for 10 days, according to reports.

The coronavirus isolation period could be increased from seven to 10 days, following reports that Boris Johnson is 'extremely concerned' about a second wave.

Read more: Nurseries told they must offer refunds to parents who paid during lockdown

Currently anyone who shows symptoms of Covid-19 - such as a fever, new and continuous cough or loss of taste and smell - has to isolate for a week, but this looks set to be increased.

Read more about current self-isolation periods on the NHS website

Boris Johnson is said to be 'extremely concerned' about a second wave in the UK. Picture: PA

The change would follow guidelines from the World Health Organisation, which recommends a 10-day isolation period.

It comes after a surge of infections in the UK over the past few days, and claims that the UK could be two weeks behind Europe, where there has been a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to a report by The Times, the government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance warned No10 that the UK could be following in the footsteps of countries like Spain, which has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.

It is thought that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the news later today (Thursday 30 July), but it is not known whether it will apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The news comes after concerns about outbreaks in Oldham, Wrexham and Staffordshire, which have also seen a surge in cases.

Leicester became the first area in the UK to be put under local lockdown. Picture: PA

Oldham recently overtook Leicester as having the highest rate of infections in England, and a decision on extending Leicester's local lockdown is also expected later today.

A Downing Street source recently told the MailOnline: "The PM is extremely concerned by what he's seeing abroad and fears we could be seeing the same thing here in a fortnight.

"People have got to realise we are still in the middle of a pandemic. He wants to go further on opening things up and getting people back to work, but he knows it'll be his head on the block if things go wrong."

NOW READ:

Two men fined £9,000 for breaking 14-day travel quarantine with trip to the pub