Greece island quarantine: Which Greek islands are on England's quarantine list?

7 September 2020, 16:35 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 16:37

Which Greek islands are on England's quarantine list?
Which Greek islands are on England's quarantine list? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Which Greek islands are on England's quarantine list as UK announce new travel rules?

Tourists returning from seven Greek Islands – including Crete and Mykonos – to England will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

The new travel rules were announced on Monday September 7, with the new regulations coming into play on Wednesday.

While mainland Greece remains off England's quarantine list, it has been added by Scotland and Wales.

However, the seven Greek islands people are required to quarantine from applies only to those returning to England.

Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos have been affected
Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos have been affected. Picture: Getty

Which Greek islands have been added to the UK quarantine list?

It has been announced that anyone travelling back to England from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos must quarantine for 14 days.

When do the new Greek island quarantine rules come into place?

These new travel regulations apply to anyone returning from these islands after 4:00AM on Wednesday, September 9.

Is Greece on the UK quarantine list?

At the moment, tourists returning to Scotland or Wales from Greece's mainland are required to isolate for two weeks – England have not followed suit with these new rules.

However, England have instead announced the quarantine rules for people returning from certain Greek islands, which you can find above.

