Greek islands removed from UK quarantine list

9 October 2020, 07:29

People returning from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos will no longer need to self-isolate
People returning from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos will no longer need to self-isolate. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

People returning to parts of the UK from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos will no longer need to quarantine.

A number of Greek islands have been removed from England, Wales and Northern Ireland's quarantine list this week.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the news on Thursday, October 8, confirming the rules for self-isolation have changed.

From 4am on Saturday, October 10, people returning to the UK from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos will not need to self-isolate for two weeks.

Scotland are yet to announce whether they will be bringing in the same changes.

Zante, Crete and Mykonos remain on the UK's quarantine list
Zante, Crete and Mykonos remain on the UK's quarantine list. Picture: Getty

In the announcement, he said: "We are ADDING Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos to the #TravelCorridor list this week.

"From 4am Saturday 10th Oct, if you arrive from those Greek islands, you will NO LONGER need to self-isolate."

This comes after a drop in COVID-19 cases on the popular holiday islands.

The new rules come into effect at 4am on October 10
The new rules come into effect at 4am on October 10. Picture: Getty

People travelling back from Zante, Crete and Mykonos will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The announcement also revealed that no new counties had been added to the quarantine list.

The Government has previously said that countries with infection rates higher than 20 per 100,000 were at risk of being added to the quarantine list.

