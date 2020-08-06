Preston lockdown: Is Preston going back into lockdown?

6 August 2020, 08:26 | Updated: 6 August 2020, 08:31

Preston could be the next area in the UK to go into a local lockdown
Preston could be the next area in the UK to go into a local lockdown. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Preston is expected to have new lockdown rules put in place in a matter of days.

Preston is at risk of becoming the next UK city to be put on a local lockdown.

This comes after there was a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the area, with numbers doubling from 22 to 49 in just a week.

Lancashire's director of public health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi has now said Preston could be put under stricter lockdown rules in 'the next few days'.

Here's everything we know:

Is Preston gong back into lockdown?

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed by the Government.

However, Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire's director of public health, has said he expects the Government to tighten restrictions in a matter of days.

He said that "given the statistics, the direction of travel and the size of the issue" his "personal and professional opinion" is that lockdown will return to Preston.

READ MORE: What are the new rules on face coverings from August 8?

There has been a rise in coronavirus cases in Preston
There has been a rise in coronavirus cases in Preston. Picture: Getty

Has there been a rise in cases in Preston?

Preston is at risk of being put back into lockdown due to a rise in cases of COVID-19.

The week of July 31, Preston recorded 49 new cases of the virus.

This is over double the figure they saw the week prior, which was 22.

READ NOW: Boris Johnson announces shock extension on further lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise in UK

