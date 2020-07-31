What are the new rules on face coverings from August 8?

Face masks will be mandatory in public spaces including museums, galleries and churches in England.

Boris Johnson announced today that face coverings will soon be mandatory in museums, galleries, cinemas and churches.

The Prime Minister said that the new rule will apply to indoor settings where people are likely to come into contact with people not from their household.

Boris Johnson made a statement on lockdown today. Picture: PA

"I have asked the Home Secretary to work with the police and others to ensure the rules which are already in place are properly enforced," he said in a statement today.

"That means local authorities acting to close down premises and cancel events which are not following Covid Secure guidance. And it means a greater police presence to ensure face coverings are being worn where this is required by law."

He also updated the public on lockdown in England, revealing that planned openings of places like bowling alleys and casinos (which were scheduled for tomorrow) will be postponed because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Planned reopening of beauty salons for facial treatments will also be postponed for at least two weeks, as will wedding receptions of us to 30 people.

Face coverings will soon be mandatory in enclosed public spaces. Picture: PA

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty joined Boris for the announcement, and said that the UK had probably "reached near the limit or the limits of what we can do in terms of opening up society".

Boris Johnson said: "That means until August 15 at the earliest casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and the remaining close-contact services must remain closed."

"Indoor performances will not resume, pilots of larger gatherings in sports venues and conference centres will not take place, and wedding receptions of up to 30 people will not be permitted."

