Matt Hancock's statement in full as he introduces new lockdown measures in North West England

31 July 2020, 11:17

Matt Hancock announced the news on Twitter last night
Matt Hancock announced the news on Twitter last night. Picture: PA

People in areas like Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and East Lancashire will no longer be allowed to visit their friends inside their houses.

Matt Hancock has announced that people living in certain areas of northern England will no longer be allowed to visit friends inside their homes.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Secretary wrote: "We're constantly looking at the latest data on the spread of coronavirus, and unfortunately we've seen an increasing rate of transmission in parts of Northern England.

Read more: Price of online shopping and deliveries could drastically increase as result of tax hike

"We've been working with local leaders across the region, and today I chaired a meeting of the Local Action Gold Committee. Based on the data, we decided that in Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire & East Lancashire we need to take immediate action to keep people safe.

"The spread is largely due to households meeting and not abiding to social distancing. So from midnight tonight, people from different households will not be allowed to meet each other indoors in these areas.

"We take this action with a heavy heart, but we can see increasing rates of covid across Europe and are determined to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe."

Read more: Two men fined £9,000 for breaking 14-day travel quarantine with trip to the pub

He also added: "We're constantly vigilant and we've been looking at the data and unfortunately we've seen across parts of Northern England an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus.

People living in certain areas up north will no longer be able to visit friends inside their homes
People living in certain areas up north will no longer be able to visit friends inside their homes. Picture: PA

"So today I held a meeting of the Government's Gold Committee and working with local leaders including for instance Andy Burnham the mayor of Greater Manchester, we've decided that we need to action across Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.

"So from midnight tonight (Friday) we are banning households meeting up indoors."

NOW READ:

10 tourists test positive for coronavirus in Majorca hotel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says no fans will be allowed at pilot sporting test events from Saturday

Coronavirus: Lockdown easing postponed and masks to be mandatory in all public indoor settings

UK & World

Mike Ashley '100 per cent committed' to Saudi-based takeover of Newcastle despite collapsed deal

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The best canned alcoholic drinks to buy for 2020

The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more

Lifestyle

The couple have not been able to agree on the baby name

Couple who take turns naming their children fall out over baby name 'Tuesday'

Lifestyle

UV protection for your hair should be on your staycation or holiday packing list

Hair expert reveals how to protect your locks from sun damage and harmful UV rays

Beauty

When is flying ant day in 2020?

How long does flying ant day last, what is flying ant day and and when is it this year?

Lifestyle

ITV is launching a new quiz show

ITV launches new quiz show Winning Combination to rival The Chase and Tipping Point

TV & Movies

The mum shared the sweet gesture to Twitter (stock images)

Mum praises builder's kindness after he leaves 'pay packet' for her son, 6, who helped him

Lifestyle