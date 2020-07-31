10 tourists test positive for coronavirus in Majorca hotel

The tourists are said to be experiencing minor symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ten tourists are quarantined in a hotel in Majorca after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a report by the Mirror, the holidaymakers' nationalities haven't been confirmed, but they are reportedly experiencing minor symptoms of the illness.

They are believed to be the first tourists on the island to test positive, and it is not clear where they caught the illness.

10 tourists have tested positive for coronavirus in Majorca (stock image). Picture: PA

The hotel has been named as Morlans Gardens, which is a three-star resort in Peguera, located in the south west of the Spanish island.

Spain was recently removed from the UK government's 'quarantine-free' travel list after a spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office also advised against all but essential travel to the country.

A government spokesperson recently said: "The Joint Biosecurity Centre together with Public Health England (PHE) have updated their coronavirus assessments of Spain based on the latest data.

"As a result, Spain has been removed from the lists of countries from which passengers arriving in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are exempted from the need to self-isolate.

Spain was recently removed from the UK's quarantine-free travel list. Picture: PA

"Protecting public health is our absolute priority and we have taken this decision to limit any potential spread to the UK.

"We’ve always been clear that we would act immediately to remove a country where necessary. Both our list of quarantine exemptions and the Foreign Office travel advice are being updated to reflect these latest risk assessments."

Martin Lewis issued a warning for those still wishing to go on holiday to Spain, revealing that many travel insurance policies will no longer cover the trip.

