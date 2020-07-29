Boris Johnson warns of a 'second wave' in Europe amid Spain travel restrictions

29 July 2020, 08:24

Boris Johnson has warned of a second wave in Europe
Boris Johnson has warned of a second wave in Europe. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Coronavirus in Europe: the Prime Minister has said that European countries could be facing a second wave of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson has warned of signs of a 'second wave' in Europe, with many areas in the continent seeing a spike of coronavirus cases.

Defending the recently-introduced Spain quarantine rule, the Prime Minister said that government had to be 'swift' in their actions.

Boris Johnson has said there are signs of a second wave in Europe
Boris Johnson has said there are signs of a second wave in Europe. Picture: PA

He said, according to the BBC: "What we have to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risks are starting to bubble up again.

"Let's be absolutely clear about what's happening in Europe, amongst some of our European friends, I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic."

On Sunday, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office removed Spain from their 'quarantine-free' list, and advised against all but essential travel to the country.

Mr Johnson has now said that it's up to individuals to decide whether they go on holiday, saying: "These are decisions for families, for individuals, about where they want to go," he said.

He also responded to reports that the quarantine period could be cut down to 10 days, adding: "We are always looking at ways in which we can mitigate the impact of the quarantine.

Anyone returning to the UK from Spain must now quarantine for two weeks
Anyone returning to the UK from Spain must now quarantine for two weeks. Picture: PA

"At the moment you have got to stick with the guidance that we are giving, we have given the guidance now about Spain and about some other places around the world."

Yesterday, The government updated its Spain travel advice to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - as they were originally exempt from the 'all but essential rule'.

The government has warned that more countries could be removed from the quarantine-free list if they see an increase in cases.

NOW READ:

First person fined in England for breaking quarantine rules after going abroad

