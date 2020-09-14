Are Italy and mainland Greece going on the quarantine list?
14 September 2020, 15:15
Italy, Denmark and mainland Greece could be removed from the government's 'safe travel' list after a spike in coronavirus cases.
Three countries are in danger of being removed from the UK government's 'travel corridor' list after they saw an increase in Covid-19 infections.
Italy, Denmark and mainland Greece have all currently in the 'amber zone', and could be moved to the 'red zone' this week.
The UK government's threshold for countries on the quarantine list is currently 20 cases per 100,000 people, and Denmark's is above that at 28.7.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Italy's new daily cases are 16.5 per 100,000 and Greece's is 15.4.
Seven of the Greek islands - Lesbos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos, known as Zante - were dropped from the travel corridor list last Wednesday, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying in the House of Commons: "When a region has natural boundaries, like an island, for example, the risk diminishes significantly, and that presents us with a real opportunity.
"Our passenger locator form, combined with NHS test and trace, will give us a clear picture, and has started to give us a clear picture, of exactly where infections are coming from. And, as a result, I can today announce a new islands policy. For the first time, we have the data and the capacity to add and remove specific islands from quarantine … whilst still providing maximum protection to the UK public."
Last week, the government removed Portugal from the safe list, and advised against all-but-essential travel to the country.
Any Brits returning from countries on the quarantine list need to self-isolate for 14 days, or risk a £1,000 fine.
