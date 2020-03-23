McDonald's and Nando's announce closure of all UK restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

Nandos' and McDonald's made the decision to close their chains over the weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

McDonald's and Nando's have made the decisions to keep their staff and customers safe.

Both McDonald's and Nando's have revealed they will be shutting their restaurants across the UK.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press conference on Friday, March 20, when he told cafes and restaurants to close, but take-away options would be allowed.

Despite that, the two fast-food chains are closing all together for some time as the coronavirus pandemic continues to risk lives across the UK.

McDonald's will be closing 1,270 chains across the UK. Picture: Getty

McDonald's will be closing 1,270 restaurants across Britain, while Nando's will be closing their 400 chains.

In a statement, McDonald's said: "We have taken the difficult decision close all McDonald's restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23rd March at latest.

"This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interest of our customers.

In their statement, McDonald's said they were protecting the health and safety of their employees and customers. Picture: McDonald's

"We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

"Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

"We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen."

Nando's will also be closing their restaurants. Picture: Nando's

Nando's shared a similar message with customers on Twitter, which read: "The health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority.

"We have decided that the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice.

"We will keep you updated on our channels. We'll see you soon. Lots of love, Nando's x."

