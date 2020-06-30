MOT suspension ends for drivers as mandatory tests start again from August

30 June 2020, 11:29 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 11:37

The MOT holiday will end on August 1
The MOT holiday will end on August 1. Picture: Getty
Drivers will need to make sure their cars are road safe following a six month extension.

The Government have announced that the MOT extension plan will stop from August 1.

Back in March, motorists were told that cars, motorbikes and vans will be exempt from the routine tests for six months.

These changes were put in place at the time – March 30 – to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Drivers have been warned that you can be fined up to £2,500 for driving with an MOT certificate
Drivers have been warned that you can be fined up to £2,500 for driving without an MOT certificate. Picture: Getty

But now, with the UK easing out of lockdown, the suspension will be lifted this summer.

From August 1, drivers whose certificates expire on or after this date will need to make sure their car has an MOT certificate.

Vehicles that are or were due to have MOTs between March 30 and July 31 will still be able to take advantage of the MOT holiday, as long as their car is kept in road worthy condition.

From August 1, drivers whose certificates expire on or after this date will need to make sure their car has an MOT certificate.
From August 1, drivers whose certificates expire on or after this date will need to make sure their car has an MOT certificate. Picture: Getty

Drivers have been warned that you can be fined up to £2,500 for driving without an MOT certificate, and could even be banned from driving along with three penalty points on your license.

Baroness Vere, Roads Minister, said on the matter: “As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe.

"That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory.

“Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon they can.”

