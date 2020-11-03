Will National Trust parks be open during second lockdown?

3 November 2020, 14:55

Will National Trust parks be open during second lockdown? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Are Nation Trust parks and sites closing as England enters a second lockdown?

Boris Johnson announced over the weekend England will be going back into lockdown from Thursday, November 5.

Non-essential shops, bars and pubs will be forced to close for four weeks, while schools and universities will remain open.

But what about National Trust parks and sites, will they have to close during second lockdown?

View this post on Instagram

Following the Government's announcement of a four-week lockdown in England, we're pleased to be able to keep the outdoor spaces we care for open, including coast and countryside sites and car parks, as well as, gardens and parklands. We recommend booking your garden and parkland visits, especially on weekends, to avoid disappointment. Visit our website to see opening times and facilities available, such as takeaway food and drink outlets, toilets and outdoor play areas. Thank you for helping us remain open safely by following Government guidance. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the places we care for in Wales on 9 November, and the grounds we care for in Northern Ireland remain open for people to enjoy. Our priorities remain the safety and well-being of our visitors, staff and volunteers. #NationalTrust

A post shared by nationaltrust (@nationaltrust) on

Yes, outdoor National Trust spaces will be open to the public.

The organisation announced the news this week following the Government's announcement, saying: "We're pleased to be able to keep the outdoor spaces we care for open, including coast and countryside sites and car parks, as well as, gardens and parklands."

However, they did add that people should book their visit, especially over weekends, to avoid disappointment if it is overcrowded.

They also recommend visitors look at their website to find out about details of specific National Trust Parks.

There, you can view opening times, and also see if they have food and drink takeaway facilities available or toilets.

