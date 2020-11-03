Will National Trust parks be open during second lockdown?

Will National Trust parks be open during second lockdown? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Are Nation Trust parks and sites closing as England enters a second lockdown?

Boris Johnson announced over the weekend England will be going back into lockdown from Thursday, November 5.

Non-essential shops, bars and pubs will be forced to close for four weeks, while schools and universities will remain open.

But what about National Trust parks and sites, will they have to close during second lockdown?

Yes, outdoor National Trust spaces will be open to the public.

The organisation announced the news this week following the Government's announcement, saying: "We're pleased to be able to keep the outdoor spaces we care for open, including coast and countryside sites and car parks, as well as, gardens and parklands."

However, they did add that people should book their visit, especially over weekends, to avoid disappointment if it is overcrowded.

They also recommend visitors look at their website to find out about details of specific National Trust Parks.

There, you can view opening times, and also see if they have food and drink takeaway facilities available or toilets.

