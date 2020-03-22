Coronavirus: Looking for a new job? Here's where you can earn extra cash during deadly Covid-19 outbreak

Over 50,000 new jobs could help you earn quick cash during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

More than 50,000 new jobs are up for grabs as companies from Amazon to Asda begin recruiting workers amid killer bug pandemic.

If you're worried about finances during the coronavirus outbreak, many global companies have decided to throw their recruitment searches open for new workers as over 50,000 jobs have become available during the pandemic.

Large companies including Aldi, Amazon, Deliveroo, Iceland, Just Eat, M&S, Uber Eats and Tesco have revealed they are boosting staff numbers in a bid to cope with extra demand from the public as Covid-19 sweeps across the UK.

Supermarkets, food delivery giants and online shops are among the retailers creating roles for people as they battle to stay on top of shoppers' needs during the virus surge.

Amazon, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Deliveroo and Tesco are just some of the companies hiring new workers. Picture: Getty

Stores and services have been overwhelmed in recent weeks as Brits stockpile food and toiletries on the run up to lockdown in the UK.

Tesco recently announced it was looking to recruit a whopping 20,000 new workers to ease the intense pressure put on existing staff in stores across the country.

A spokesperson for the supermarket giant explained they were fast-tracking applications, and although most roles will be temporary for now, they will last for at least 12 weeks.

Sainsbury's are also recruiting during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

Morrisons has also revealed it is creating 3,500 home delivery jobs, which will help get vital groceries to vulnerable people who can't physically step foot into store.

The news comes after many firms have laid off or offered redundancy packages to large numbers of staff as they buckle under the strain of self-isolation.

Self-employed workers and contractors are also suffering in the Covid-19 climate as many have had shifts cancelled and can't access the same financial assistance as those in full-time employment.

Here's a full list of the companies currently recruiting new workers:

Aldi

Amazon

Asda

Deliveroo

Iceland

Just Eat

Lidl

M&S

Morrisons

Ocado

Sainsbury's

Tesco

Uber Eats

Waitrose

Coronavirus numbers continue to surge in the UK, with confirmed patients jumping to over 5,000.

The death toll has risen to around 240 and is expected to increase rapidly.