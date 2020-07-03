What are the new lockdown and social distancing rules for England from July 4?

By Alice Dear

As England continues to ease out of lockdown, we take a look at everything that is changing from July 4.

The Government recently announced more changes to the coronavirus lockdown rules and regulations.

As England slowly reopens pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and zoos, a lot is set to change from July 4, when a lot of the guidelines will be updated.

But what exactly can we do from July 4, and what shops and businesses are allowed to reopen?

Hairdressers can reopen from July 4. Picture: Getty

What can I do from July 4?

- You can meet in groups of up to two households in any location, be it public, private, indoor or outdoor – but you must still socially distance from people outside your household

- You can meet with different households at other times, just not at the same time

- Outside, you can continue to meet in group of up to six from different households, as long as social distancing is in place

- You can stay overnight away from your home with your household or bubbles, or with members of one other household

What is reopening from July 4?

- Hostels, hotels, B&Bs, campsites, caravan parks

- Places of worship

- Libraries

- Community Centres

- Restaurants

- Cafes

- Workplace canteens

- Bars and pubs

- Hairdressers

- Cinemas

- Theatres and concert halls

- Funfairs, theme parks

- Outdoor gyms and playgrounds

- Museums

- Outdoor skating rinks

- Amusement arcades

- Model villages

- Social clubs

- Indoor attractions like zoos, aquariums, safari parks, wildlife centres

- Indoor and outdoor visitor attractions

What will not be reopening on July 4?

- Nightclubs

- Casinos

- Bowling Alleys

- Indoor skating rinks

- Spas

- Nail bars, beauty salons, tanning places

- Massage parlours

- Tattoo and piercing parlours

- Indoor fitness studios, including gyms

- Swimming pools and water parks

- Conference centres

