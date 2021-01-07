Four people fined £800 for breaking lockdown rules during trip to McDonald's

7 January 2021, 11:37

The group of four people were from different households
The group of four people were from different households. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A group of people in the Northampton area were hit with a huge fine earlier this week after breaking lockdown restrictions.

Four people have been fined a massive £800 after they were caught flouting lockdown rules during a morning trip to McDonald's.

The group, of two women and two men, were caught arriving at the fast food chain's Drive Thru service at 5am on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Police issue warning over Covid-19 vaccine text scam stealing bank details

The four people were fined £200 each for breaching lockdown restrictions
The four people were fined £200 each for breaching lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA

The police fined them £200 each after it was discovered the four people were not from the same household.

England is currently in a state of lockdown meaning you can not share a car with members of other households.

Northampton Response Team tweeted on Wednesday: "At 5am we stopped a car with 4 ppl in.. Just going to McDonald's... Not all of them live in the same household, 4x COVID tickets issued. Pls make sure you are up to date with the most recent http://Gov.uk guidance to make sure you don't end up with a ticket!"

Police will be giving out £200 fines for people breaking the current lockdown rules
Police will be giving out £200 fines for people breaking the current lockdown rules. Picture: Getty

People have been warned that fines for breaking lockdown rules start at a penalty notice of £200, however, they will double for further offences.

The Government's website states: "You must not leave or be outside of your home except where you have a 'reasonable excuse'".

The four people were caught arriving at the fast food chain's Drive Thru service at 5am on Wednesday morning
The four people were caught arriving at the fast food chain's Drive Thru service at 5am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Getty

People can only leave the house for work – if they cannot work from home – for essential activities such as buying essential items, for education or childcare, to exercise, for medical help or to escape harm (such as domestic violence).

READ NOW: Full list of shops staying open in England during latest lockdown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Essex lorry deaths: Voice messages recorded by trapped immigrants played to court

UK & World

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested in prison after 53 Democrats detained

UK & World

Coronavirus: Manchester City Women’s game against West Ham United postponed

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tom Parker updated his fans on his current condition

The Wanted's Tom Parker announces brain tumour has seen 'significant reduction' following treatment

Celebrities

How to follow the cast of The Cabins on Instagram

The Cabins: How to follow the cast on Instagram

TV & Movies

EastEnders' Jack Branning caught Gray putting Tina's body into his car

EastEnders spoilers: Fans think Jack Branning will expose Gray Atkins after spotting subtle clue

TV & Movies

Find out the baby names expected to soar in popularity this year...

The baby names predicted to be big in 2021 - including Connell, Maeve and Diana

Lifestyle

The dad has caused a stir on Reddit... (stock images)

Man tries to change his baby's birthday on birth certificate because he didn't want him to be born in 2020

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her Ted Baker shirt and black skirt

Celebrities