Four people fined £800 for breaking lockdown rules during trip to McDonald's

The group of four people were from different households. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

A group of people in the Northampton area were hit with a huge fine earlier this week after breaking lockdown restrictions.

Four people have been fined a massive £800 after they were caught flouting lockdown rules during a morning trip to McDonald's.

The group, of two women and two men, were caught arriving at the fast food chain's Drive Thru service at 5am on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Police issue warning over Covid-19 vaccine text scam stealing bank details

The four people were fined £200 each for breaching lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA

The police fined them £200 each after it was discovered the four people were not from the same household.

England is currently in a state of lockdown meaning you can not share a car with members of other households.

Northampton Response Team tweeted on Wednesday: "At 5am we stopped a car with 4 ppl in.. Just going to McDonald's... Not all of them live in the same household, 4x COVID tickets issued. Pls make sure you are up to date with the most recent http://Gov.uk guidance to make sure you don't end up with a ticket!"

Police will be giving out £200 fines for people breaking the current lockdown rules. Picture: Getty

People have been warned that fines for breaking lockdown rules start at a penalty notice of £200, however, they will double for further offences.

The Government's website states: "You must not leave or be outside of your home except where you have a 'reasonable excuse'".

The four people were caught arriving at the fast food chain's Drive Thru service at 5am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Getty

People can only leave the house for work – if they cannot work from home – for essential activities such as buying essential items, for education or childcare, to exercise, for medical help or to escape harm (such as domestic violence).

READ NOW: Full list of shops staying open in England during latest lockdown