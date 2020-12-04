First doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the UK on Tuesday

4 December 2020, 11:13

The vaccine will be administered to some next week
The vaccine will be administered to some next week. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered from hospitals from next week, a NHS boss has confirmed.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in the UK next Tuesday.

After passing final safety checks, the vaccine will be offered to the elderly, care home residents and care home workers.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary explains why pregnant women can't get coronavirus vaccine yet

The Pfizer vaccine is around 95 per cent effective
The Pfizer vaccine is around 95 per cent effective. Picture: Getty

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, told the BBC that immunisation throughout the UK will be "a marathon, not a sprint", but added: "We're looking forward to the race starting on Tuesday."

The UK has secured 40 million doses of the vaccine to begin with, but with each person needing two doses, this means 20 million people will be receiving the first jabs.

The first set of vaccinations will be available from hospital hubs across the country as hospitals continue to deal with the logistics of moving the vaccine, which has to be kept at -70degrees.

The UK have secured 40million doses of the Pfizer vaccine
The UK have secured 40million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Picture: Getty

Mr Hopson said: "Each one of those groups has a different set of characteristics in terms of the logistical difficulty of doing the vaccination.

"Think of a large pizza box, is the way that we're describing it, that's got to be stored in a fridge at minus 70C.

"To be frank, the only way you can really do that at the moment is to store them inside NHS hospital hubs."

Care home residents, care home workers and over 80s will be the first to get the vaccine
Care home residents, care home workers and over 80s will be the first to get the vaccine. Picture: Getty

He went on: "You can only move them four times, and you have to ensure that the two doses are administered three weeks apart, so it's quite complex.

"So, what we're going to be doing is, hospitals are at the moment talking to care home providers to say how can we get your staff to come into those hospital hubs so we can inject them."

READ NOW: Pubs and sports venues 'could turn away people not vaccinated against coronavirus'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paranoid schizophrenic who slit girl's throat cleared of murder

UK & World

Kate and William have had to change their usual Christmas plans

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new Christmas plans revealed as Sandringham is cancelled

Royals

COVID-19: New data shows marked reduction in number of people infected with coronavirus in England

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Check out these delicious bottles of wine perfect for gifting, sharing and enjoying this Christmas

Christmas wine guide 2020 Bottles of red, white, rose and bubbles for the festive season

Christmas

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about gift cards

Martin Lewis warns anyone with a Topshop gift card to use it quickly

Lifestyle

Airbnb is taking action about house parties

People throwing New Year’s Eve parties in Airbnbs could face legal action under new rules

Lifestyle

Will Ruth and Eamonn be leaving This Morning?

When will Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stop presenting This Morning on Fridays?

TV & Movies

Here's the odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

TV & Movies

The final of I'm A Celebrity is tonight

I'm A Celebrity finalists 2020: Who is in the final this year?

TV & Movies