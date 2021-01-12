Police ban sledging in snow covered area after people break lockdown restrictions

People were reportedly breaking lockdown by travelling out of their local areas to go sledging. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Police in the North of England are telling people not to travel out of their local area for sledging.

As some areas across the UK enjoy snowfall this January, it is no surprise some families have been taking to sledging during lockdown.

However, Police have warned that the "public should not attend" a certain area in Whitby, North Yorkshire, where people have been gathering to sledge.

Areas in North England have been hit with snow this January. Picture: Getty

This comes after reports people were breaking lockdown rules by travelling out of their local area to the moorlands for some snowy fun.

According to Teeside Live, Whitby Police shared a post on their Facebook page discouraging people from travelling to the area.

The post read: "We are receiving reports that people are journeying to Goathland and the surrounding areas to sledge.

"This is in contravention of the current lockdown and government guidelines around necessary travel and the public should not attend and risk a fine."

Police warned people could be fined for breaking the lockdown rules. Picture: Getty

After the post received some negative backlash from parents arguing their children just want some 'socially distanced fun', the Police replied.

They explained that they had seen some posts on social media encouraging people to travel to Goathland and surrounding areas.

Whitby Police shared a post on their Facebook page discouraging people from travelling to the snowy area. Picture: Getty

They wrote: "This post was aimed at those considering travelling quite some distance to visit our area, the Government advice is to 'stay at home' - exercise locally."

