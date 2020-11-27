Woman faces £27,000 fine after refusing to close hairdressers during lockdown

The owner is refusing to close her doors. Picture: Google Maps/Getty

By Alice Dear

Sinead Quinn previously told a council worker she 'does not consent' to any fine.

Sinead Quinn, owner of Quinn Blakey Hairdressing Salon in Oakenshaw, is facing a whopping fine of £27,000 after refusing to close her business during lockdown.

Boris Johnson announced last month the whole of England would be entering into a second lockdown until December 2, forcing hairdressers to close until then.

Sinead was initially given a fine of £4,000 over the weekend, which has since been followed by more.

The total fine has now gone up to £27,000 after council officials visited her twice this week.

Each time they visited, and the salon remained open, she was hit with a £10,000 fine.

She had already acquired two previous fines of £1,000 and £2,000 for refusing to close from November 5.

Sinead Quinn has now been fined a total of £27,000. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for the Kirklees Council said that they are "in the process of exploring alternative action", and said that the business owner's actions were "selfish and irresponsible".

Sinead has posted several videos and images on her Instagram page of council members and police visiting the salon.

The hairdresser also added in a post that she would not be speaking to the press or "selling any story whatsoever".

In one video of a conversation with a council worker, she tells her: "I am not consenting to any fine whatsoever" and claimed that she was "not breaking any laws".

Sinead Quinn's actions have been called 'selfish and irresponsible'. Picture: Getty

The council said: "We completely understand how tough it has been, and continues to be, for local businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will do all we can to support them through what has been a devastating period, but it is absolutely crucial for people’s safety that we all follow the latest COVID-19 rules and guidance.

“Kirklees currently has the fifth-highest rates in the country, with 135 people admitted to hospital last week and 25 sadly losing their lives to a COVID-19 related death.

"The law set by the Government is there so we can bring infection rates down, ease pressure on our health services and save lives.

"But it only works if we all stick to it and realise that no one is above the law. Frankly, the actions taken by this business are selfish and irresponsible."

They went on: "We will not hesitate to take action on anyone who breaches the rules that are in place to keep us all safe. Repeated breaches of COVID-19 regulations result in ever-increasing fines up to £10,000 and eventually prosecution.

"Thankfully, most are following the COVID-19 guidance and we’d like to thank people across the whole of Kirklees for playing their part and keeping themselves and others safe."

