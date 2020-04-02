Will the UK coronavirus lockdown be over by Easter?

The latest government advice and predictions about the length of the UK lockdown, and what the situation will be by the Easter weekend.

The UK is currently in lockdown, and have been told by the government not to leave their house unless absolutely necessary.

On 23 March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the UK public that they must only go outside for essential work, to the supermarket, for medical reasons, or for once-daily exercise.

At the time, he said that these measures would be enforced for at least three weeks, before being reviewed - which would be at around the time of the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

The government have warned that lockdown measures could be in place for six months or longer. Picture: PA

Will the lockdown be over by the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend?

Although the lockdown will be reviewed at around this time, it is highly unlikely it will be stopped - as the government has warned that lockdown measures could last 'up to six months'.

UK public had taken 'quite some time' to get used to social distancing, but that there is now evidence people are following the rules.

Speaking during a recent press conference, Dr Jenny Harries - the Deputy Chief Medical Officer - said that the public have taken 'quite some time' to get used to social distancing, but that there is evidence that people are starting to follow the rules.

She added: "The issue of the three weeks is for us to review where we are and see if we've had an impact jointly on the slope of that curve.

"But I think to make it clear to the public if we are successful we will have squashed the top of that curve, which is brilliant, but we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living that would be quite dangerous.

"If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak. So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review."

Dr Harries also said that it is 'plausible' that measures could last longer than this.

She said: "This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months, but as a nation we have to be really, really responsible and keep doing what we're all doing until we're sure we can gradually start lifting various interventions which are likely to be spaced - based on the science and our data - until we gradually come back to a normal way of living."

The UK is currently in lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA

When was the UK lockdown introduced?

Announcing the lockdown on 23 March, Boris Johnson said: "You should not be meeting friends, you should not be meeting family members who don't live in your home, you should not be shopping except for essentials.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police have power to enforce them including with fines. We will immediately close all shops selling non-essential goods, other premises including libraries and places of worship.

"We will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public and stop all social events - excluding funerals".

