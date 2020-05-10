What are the Government's new lockdown rules following Boris Johnson's announcement?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the UK to update them on the current fight against coronavirus. Picture: PA/No.10

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference on Sunday, May 10, to update the nation on the current coronavirus pandemic.

After seven weeks following lockdown measures in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has updated the public on the Government's latest plans.

In the press conference, held at No. 10 on Sunday, Boris Johnson announced that while lockdown will not be lifted, some changes to the rules have been made.

For example, from Wednesday May 13, people will not be limited to one form of outside exercise per day, and will be free to sunbathe in parks and play sports with members of their households.

Prior to the press conference, Boris Johnson issued a new slogan to replace the original 'Stay home - Protect the NHS - Save lives'.

The new slogan reads, 'Stay alert – Control the virus – Save lives', and was followed by a list of six new directions to follow.

They are - Stay home as much as possible, work from home if you can, limit contact with others, keep your distance of you go out, wash your hands and self-isolate if you or anyone in your household has symptoms.

So what does this mean for us? Are we still in lockdown and what do the new measurements mean?

The Government announced a new slogan. Picture: No.10

What are the Government's new lockdown rules?

The UK is still in lockdown.

However, Boris Johnson has announced some changes to the lockdown rules as the death rate and hospital admissions across the UK decrease.

From Wednesday May 13, people will be able to exercise outside as much as possible, they will be able to sunbathe in parks and even play sports with members of their households.

However, the Prime Minister added that all this must be done while following social distancing rules.

The Government also announced that those people who cannot work from home should go to work, but to try and avoid public transport where possible.

People are being encouraged to travel by car, walk or cycle, while guidance for employers is being set out to keep people that need to leave the house for work safe.

While these changes are being made, the Prime Minister has urged people to stay alert, follow social distancing rules and wash their hands regularly.

He added that fines for people not following lockdown measures will also rise amid these changes.

The UK has been in lockdown for seven weeks now. Picture: PA

When did the UK go into lockdown?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK was being put under lockdown measures on March 23.

At the time, people were only allowed to leave their homes to do the following:

- Shopping for basic necessities

- One form of exercise a day - either alone or with members of your household

- Medical need or to provide care help vulnerable person

- Travel to work - but only if necessary and you cannot work from home

On April 13, when the lockdown was up for review, the Government announced another three weeks of the same rules and regulations in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the NHS.