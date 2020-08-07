Which countries have been added to the UK quarantine list?

People returning back from these places to the UK will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Government have announced new quarantine travel rules in a bid to stop a second wave of coronavirus hitting the UK.

New quarantine rules have come into place for people travelling back from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra.

The new rules come into place on Saturday for England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, but are already in place in Wales.

The new countries have been added to Spain and Luxembourg, which also require a quarantine period.

The latest countries to be added to the UK's quarantine list are Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra.

People returning back from these places to the UK will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

This comes after a rise in cases of the virus in the areas.

Travel advice is being kept under review and cases of COVID-19 are being tracked across the world, which means other countries could be added to the list.

Which countries are already in the UK's quarantine list?

The new additions – Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra – have been added to Spain and Luxembourg.

Spain and Luxembourg were added to the list earlier in the year following a spike in cases.

People who do not follow the quarantine rules after travelling back to the UK from these areas could face a fine of £1,000.

