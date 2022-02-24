All the Covid rule changes today in England as isolation rules scrapped

All the Covid rule changes from Thursday 24 February. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Heart reporter

As part of Boris Johnson's 'living with Covid' plan, a number of rules - including on isolation - have been scrapped.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Today (Thursday February 24), a number of coronavirus restrictions have been scrapped in England.

Boris Johnson previously announced his 'living with Covid' plan for England, which will see mandatory isolation scrapped for people who test positive.

Free Covid tests will also be axed from April 1, and £500 isolation payments and Day One sick pay will also go.

The Prime Minister previously announced that testing, tracing and isolation cost £2bn in January, adding: "Those who would wait for a total end to this war... would be restricting the liberties of the British people for a long time to come."

As reported by the Mirror, here is a full list of everything that's being introduced today, as well as rules that are already in force.

Boris Johnson has introduced his 'living with Covid' plan. Picture: Getty

Self-isolation rules scrapped

From today (Thursday 24 February), people who test positive for Covid will no longer be legally required to self-isolate.

However, people will still be advised to stay at home if they stay positive.

On the decision to scrap the legal obligation to self-isolate, No10 said in a statement: "We’re not saying isolation is pointless. We’d expect anyone with an infectious disease to take steps not to spread that disease further - a colleague at work with flu, for example."

Close contacts no longer need to test or self-isolate

Vaccinated or child contacts of Covid cases in England will no longer be asked to test themselves for 7 days.

It will also stop asking the unvaccinated to self-isolate if they have close contact with someone who tested positive.

Testing ends in schools

England will be scrapping its guidance for regular lateral flow tests in schools, with some possible exceptions.

The guidance previously stated: "Staff and secondary school pupils should continue to test twice weekly at home, with lateral flow device (LFD) test kits, 3-4 days apart. Testing remains voluntary but is strongly encouraged."

The public will only be able to order a limited number of lateral flow tests in the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

Limit on number of tests you can order

Ahead of the free tests being scrapped on April 1, a limit on the amount of lateral flows people are allowed to order is being introduced to prevent stockpiling.

As of this week, you are unable to order more than one box of lateral flow tests in any one 72 hour period.

Masks no longer required on London transport

Masks will no longer be required on TFL. Picture: Alamy

TFL will be scrapping its requirement for customers to wear masks on their services. While mask rules were scrapped on most public transport on January 27, TFL had kept the guidance in force.

£500 self-isolation payment scrapped

As self-isolation will no longer be a legal requirement, the £500 self-isolation payment for workers on lower wages will be scrapped.