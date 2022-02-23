How much will Covid lateral flow tests cost in England?

23 February 2022, 10:14 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 11:26

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How much will lateral flow tests cost and when do you have to start paying? Find out everything…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson announced the end of free lateral flow testing in England.

In a statement to the House of Commons, the Prime Minister confirmed he would be ending all coronavirus restrictions, including the scrapping of self-isolation rules and free testing.

But how much will lateral flow tests cost and when do we have to start paying? Find out everything…

Covid lateral flow tests will now cost up to £30
Covid lateral flow tests will now cost up to £30. Picture: Alamy

How much will Covid lateral flow tests cost?

Starting from April, anyone who wants to test to see if they have Covid will have to pay between £2 and £5 for an individual LFT, government sources said.

For a pack of seven, it could set you back between £20 and £30.

Mr Johnson said the Government was ‘working with retailers to ensure everyone who wants to can buy a test’.

Limits on tests ordered online have been put in place, with packs limited to one per person every three days.

While you can currently order a free PCR test if you have symptoms of Covid, this will also be scrapped.

Covid tests will only be free to certain groups of people
Covid tests will only be free to certain groups of people. Picture: Alamy

When will free Covid tests end?

The rules on universal free Covid testing will change from 1 April.

Boris Johnson told MPs: "Until April 1 we will still advise people who test positive to stay at home but after that we will encourage people with Covid-19 symptoms to exercise personal responsibility, just as we encourage people who may have flu to be considerate to others.

"It's only because levels of immunity are so high and deaths are now if anything below where you would normally expect for this time of year that we can lift these restrictions.

"It's only because we know Omicron is less severe that testing for Omicron on the colossal scale we've been doing is much less important and much less valuable in preventing serious illness."

Boris Johnson has scrapped free Covid testing
Boris Johnson has scrapped free Covid testing. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson previously told the BBC that the UK spent £2 billion on testing in January alone.

Business minister Paul Scully has since told Sky News: “If you think what that £2 billion might go towards, there’s a lot of other backlogs in the NHS, other illnesses in the NHS, that that money could otherwise go for.

“So for every person that is worried about a test, there may be another person that’s worried about a cancer diagnosis, for instance.”

Who will be able to get free Covid tests?

Free testing will still be available for some people, including care home residents, hospital patients and other vulnerable groups.

Mr Johnson said the full details of who will continue to be entitled to free tests will be set out next month.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hertz was taken to receive his award with former handler and trainer Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner

Hero RAF dog receives prestigious medal after years of protecting troops from terror attacks

Lifestyle

Cressida Dick: Met Police deputy urges Home Secretary Priti Patel to review events around commissioner's resignation

UK & World

Face masks scrapped on Tube and TfL services from tomorrow

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kate Garraway fans were in tears during last night's documentary

Kate Garraway fans in floods of tears at Caring For Derek documentary

Celebrities

Simon Blackburn was kicked off MAFS Australia

The Married at First Sight Australia season 9 contestant who was kicked off the show

TV & Movies

Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be 'ramping up' recruitment as they plan to relaunch the high street favourite

Toys ‘R’ Us set to return to UK high streets 'within months'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple floral dress from the high street

Celebrities

Billy Hartman played Terry Woods in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Billy Hartman's life now ten years after Terry Woods role

TV & Movies

Where to get the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind

Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses

TV & Movies

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie now?

TV & Movies

Brett plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying

Who plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

A takeaway owner was left devastated by a scam

Takeaway owner 'devastated' after losing more than £1,000 to scammers

Lifestyle

Kate opened up about the touching moment on GMB today

Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as husband Derek hugs their son Billy

Celebrities

Rats could be invading homes in the UK

Rats 'the size of cats' sneaking through toilets into UK homes, pest expert warns

Lifestyle

The Loose Women were in tears over a tribute to Jamal Edwards

Loose Women stars in tears over moving tribute to Brenda Edwards’ son Jamal

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing LK Bennett on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and black midi skirt

Celebrities

Gray could meet his grisly end in EastEnders

EastEnders fans 'work out' shock Gray twist after he's hit over head by Kheerat

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK

What days is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

TV & Movies