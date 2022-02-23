UK weather: Met Office warning as Britain to be hit by heavy snow ahead of 'Storm Gladys'

Snow is set to hit the UK in the coming days. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy/Twitter/Met Office

By Heart reporter

The Met Office has issued a ‘danger to life’ snow and wind warning in the UK this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK has been hit by some horrible weather over the past week, with Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin causing havoc.

And it looks like things are set to get worse, as Storm Gladys could bring more heavy winds and even snow.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Scotland, northern areas and Northern Ireland for today and tomorrow.

The forecast states: “Windy in the north, with showers and some longer spells of rain, some heavy, clearing to wintry showers in the far north later.”

Frost is heading for the UK this week. Picture: Getty Images

Into Thursday, the strong winds will continue, with further snow accumulating over hills and ‘briefly’ at lower levels in the north.

A yellow warning for wind and snow has also been issued for the same parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow.

Wintry showers could even reach 10cm in some areas.

And the snow will continue over the weekend, with sleet and snow expected in the north of the country early on Friday morning and frost developing in much of England and Wales.

This comes after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice caused power cuts, flooding and travel chaos last week.

Storm Eunice caused havoc in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

If extreme weather conditions continue today or tomorrow, this could be named Storm Gladys, but forecasters are yet to confirm this.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency (EA) has issued flood warnings to West Midlands and Yorkshire following high rainfall.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, urged people to stay away from swollen rivers.

Around 400 properties have already been damaged, with Flood duty manager at the EA, Katharine Smith, urging people to remain ‘vigilant’.

She said: "Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn over the next few days.

"So far we have received reports of around 400 properties having flooded over the past few days. Our thoughts go out to all those affected - flooding can and does have a devastating impact on people's lives."