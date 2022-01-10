Will the Covid self-isolation period be reduced to five days in the UK?

10 January 2022, 10:45 | Updated: 10 January 2022, 11:11

The Covid self isolation period could be reduced to five days
The Covid self isolation period could be reduced to five days. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Reports have suggested the isolation period could be changed from seven days, to five in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With increasing Covid cases forcing millions of people to miss work, many businesses are calling for the self-isolation period to be reduced to five days.

Currently, in England and Wales those who test positive for coronavirus are required to self-isolate for at least seven days.

In December, this time was cut from ten days, so long as the patient records two negative lateral flow tests, 24 hours apart, on days six and seven.

But will the isolation period be reduced to five days in the UK? Here’s what we know…

The Covid isolation period is five days in the US
The Covid isolation period is five days in the US. Picture: Alamy

Will the Covid self-isolation period be reduced to five days?

Boris Johnson was asked if the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people who test positive could be cut.

“We are looking at that,” the Prime Minister said. “Whether to come down from seven days to five days, the thing to do is look at the science.”

The US recently changed their rules, with the isolation shortened to five days.

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has said if the UK did the same, it would ‘certainly help’ with staff shortages.

More than one million people are thought to be self-isolating due to a positive test, with absences across all areas of the workforce.

The government has currently ruled out reducing the isolation period until they have more scientific understanding
The government has currently ruled out reducing the isolation period until they have more scientific understanding. Picture: Getty Images

However, Mr Zahawi said it was important to remember that in the UK isolation begins when you get symptoms, while in the US it starts from when you test positive.

He also added to the BBC that there is a risk of a higher spike in cases if the period was cut from seven to five days, adding the government would follow the science and keep this under review.

In America, patients don’t have to take a lateral flow test to end their isolation, but they are asked to wear a mask for five days when around other people.

But Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick told Daily Mail: “If we were to cut isolation time to five days, it would require strict enforcement of lateral flow testing before ending isolation and, of course, no problems with the availability of these tests.”

This comes after Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said the reduction of self-isolation from 10 to seven days will ‘reduce the disruption from COVID-19 to people’s everyday lives.’

He said: “Following advice from our clinical experts we are reducing the self-isolation period from 10 days to 7 if you test negative on a LFD test for 2 days running.

“It’s vital people keep playing their part by testing regularly and isolating if they test positive. And I urge you to Get Boosted Now to protect yourself and those around you.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of jobs at risk as Wilko plans to shut expensive stores

UK & World

COVID: Boris Johnson says UK is making 'great progress' on Omicron and confirms ministers are considering cutting isolation period

UK & World

Kazakhstan: Palace intrigue and seismic shifts as president gathers power away from predecessor's shadow

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Stay Close is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Stay Close are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new bar

Stacey Solomon unveils amazing at home bar made using bargains

Celebrities

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Morrisons are making some drastic changes to their own-brand milk products in store

Morrisons scrap 'use by' dates from milk and tell customers to use 'sniff test' instead

Lifestyle

Has Robobunny been rumbled?

Masked Singer fans 'work out' Robobunny after recognising voice

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Val was played by Charlie Hardwick in Emmerdale

Who played Val Pollard in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Danny Dyer has quit EastEnders

Why has Danny Dyer quit EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Who is Mushroom?

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Everything we know about who Traffic Cone might be...

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identify clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Doughnuts?

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer UK's Poodle?

Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer's Bagpipes?

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Firework?

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Lionfish?

Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies